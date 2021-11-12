4 Makeup Looks Inspired by Latina Icons

Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt Gel Mascara

If your mom warned you about going overboard with the tweezers in your teen years (and you listened), you both deserve to take a bow. Full brows are in and for good reason: "Defined brows have the power to lift and even brighten your eyes," says Priscilla Freire, a Dominican makeup artist in New York City.

To get a better sense of your brows' natural shape and fullness, Freire suggests using a clear brow gel, like Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt Gel Mascara, to brush the hairs up and out; then assess. Working with your natural brow shape, tweeze random hairs that fall outside of your brow line. Then fill in any sparse areas with a brow pencil in the shade closest to your natural color.