5 Famous Latinos Who Will Inspire Your Kids
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), we asked our readers which modern-day Latino hero they’re most excited to tell their kids about.
National Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from September 15 to October 15, is an American observation honoring the cultures, history, and contributions of the Latin American population. This includes people with ancestors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Spain, according to the official website.
To celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, we've rounded up five inspirational and famous Hispanic people, submitted by readers. These heroes can serve as inspiration to all children for their hard work, success, and desire to make a difference in the world.
As the first Hispanic and Latina Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor has served since August 8, 2009.
"This Supreme Court Justice became a lawyer when there were few women and people of color in the profession, and she thrived by finding inner strength and resilience. I want my son and daughter to know that they’ll be on the right path as long as they choose for themselves, without letting stereotypes define them." —Eliana Pilar Kaimowitz
A Dominican-American writer, Junot Díaz writes largely about the Latino immigrant experience. His novel, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, won him the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
"As an author, he gives voices to characters that struggle, many of them immigrants. Having personally lived through the challenges of adapting to a new country, culture, and language, I think he captures the psychological experience very well." — Dania Santana
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a man of many talents, and his resume includes actor, singer, lyricist, composer, playwright, and producer. He created two Broadway musicals—In the Heights and Hamilton—and starred in both of them. He also wrote music for Disney's Moana, appeared in Mary Poppins Returns, and more.
"The Broadway legend is a hero to all Latinos, shattering stereotypes about us and showing the world that inclusion is powerful. I tell my son: 'See that guy who has Puerto Rican roots like you? He has a Genius Grant. You can absolutely accomplish that too.'" — Yarilyn Perez
Not only is Eva Longoria a well-known actress (starring in hits like The Young and the Restless and Desperate Housewives), she's also an author, activist, and businesswoman.
"She is one of the most intelligent, articulate, and beautiful Latinas of our generation. She is a powerhouse and puts her money where her mouth is. She uses her clout in politics and entertainment to elevate the Latino community." — Julissa Bonfante
Ellen Ochoa became the first Hispanic woman in space in 1993. The engineer and former astronaut was a mission specialist on Space Shuttle Discovery.
"My daughter is fascinated with Mexican culture and our solar system, so who better than Ellen Ochoa, the former director of the Johnson Space Center? She is a Mexican-American woman who became the first Latina astronaut in history." — Rosa Lora
