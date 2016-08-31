5 Famous Latinos Who Will Inspire Your Kids

A Dominican-American writer, Junot Díaz writes largely about the Latino immigrant experience. His novel, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, won him the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

"As an author, he gives voices to characters that struggle, many of them immigrants. Having personally lived through the challenges of adapting to a new country, culture, and language, I think he captures the psychological experience very well." — Dania Santana