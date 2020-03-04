Latina Mommy

These 10 Scholarships, Grants, and Funding Opportunities Are Open to Latinx Students Today
Latinx students, many of whom are first-generation Americans, are often disadvantaged in the college application and financial aid process. These 10 scholarships are here to help.
How My Mother Helped Me Let Go Of My Mom Guilt and Parenting Expectations
I had all these plans and goals before I gave birth to my daughter. And I felt so guilty that I couldn't fulfill them. I'm thankful my mom stepped in and helped me let go of expectations that were preventing me from being the parent I truly wanted to be.
8 Latina Moms Share How They Protect Their Communities As Essential Workers
From medical professionals to police officers, these brave moms are working hard to keep their communities safe, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
My Son’s Nanny Saved Me During My Postpartum Journey
I hired her to help out with my son. Little did I know that she’d end up taking such good care of me.
These Latina Moms Are Taking Over the Beauty Industry
Meet three mamás who’ve turned their passion for beauty into a business, all while raising kids.
Melissa Fumero Talks Parenting Her Son in a Cuban-American Household
Melissa Fumero plays an uptight cop on the hit comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but in real life she’s the laid-back mom of son Enzo, 1. Here, she talks about surprise parenthood, teaching her son mindfulness, and what it takes to be a "mama bear."