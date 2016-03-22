Jessica Alba On Being a Mom-Boss

Image zoom

Q: How has your Mexican heritage influenced you as a mom?

My heritage is all about family, which always comes first. And respect for yourself and for your elders is something that I'm passing on to my daughters.

Q: You have said that you've always identified as Latina, but that your kids might not easily identify that way. Why is that?

I grew up around my Mexican-American grandparents. My grandmother was an incredibly strong woman and a great inf luence on me. I was also surrounded by tí­os and tí­as at a lot of family events. My kids don't have that constant proximity. I make sure they know where they came from and that they spend time with their relatives, but they're not surrounded by it all the time. We have different cultures in the house.

Q: Do your daughters speak Spanish?

They know how to ask for besos and leche! They are going to be global citizens and will need to understand many languages, including Spanish, to make a difference in the world.

Q: You have become a super-successful businesswoman, but did you ever consider giving up your dream?

When your initial pitch is rejected as much as mine was, the thought of giving up crosses your mind. Fortunately, being an actress prepares you well for rejection. I had to be patient to get to the "yes." If I believe in something, one "yes" is worth a million "nos."

Q: What's the best advice you can give moms who want to start their own business, like you did with The Honest Company?

Don't get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once. Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer.

Q Some working mothers struggle with mom guilt. How do you overcome that?

Don't be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what's important. Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It's worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls' night in, and drink some wine!

Q: When you have kids, it's easy to forget about your own needs. How do you make sure you feel sexy?

Being sexy is about confidence. So be proud of what you accomplish, be amazed at what your body can do, and give yourself props. When all else fails, put on a bright red lip! (I hope it's one by Honest Beauty.)