10 time Latin American Music Award Nominee, Bad Bunny, revealed his new wax figures at Madame Tussaud’s this week. Looks like we know where we’re taking our next family field trip.

It's always exciting when a Latinx star gets the recognition they deserve—whether that's on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receiving an award, or getting their own personal wax body double. Yes, earlier this week in New York, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the two-time Grammy Award-winning music star better known as Bad Bunny, joined the club amongst other Latinx musicians, actors, and famous people who have had their figures immortalized into wax at the famed wax figure museum Madame Tussaud's.

With 27-year-old Bad Bunny being nominated for 10 nominations at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards, it's no wonder that Madame Tussaud's decided to add the music star to their roster. Personally, we love him because of his uniqueness, individuality, and Latinx pride which has inspired kids today to speak up and speak out.

The artist himself revealed not one, but two figures dressed in iconic costumes donated by the artist himself.

"This is the Super Bowl outfit and that was very special for me," he said of the silver-costumed look from the 2020 Super Bowl performance where he joined Shakira on stage for a duet of "I Like It / Chantaje."That look will be housed at Madame Tussaud's New York.

Meanwhile, the figure dressed in black was a look that he wore on he WWE Royal Rumble and one that the star says was a moment and outfit that he loved. "I love[d] everything about that day."

In New York, he will join fellow music stars Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Romeo Santos, and Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, in Orlando, we will have four (ahem) amazing Latino singers together—Bad Bunny along with 2021 addition Maluma, plus Pitbull and Ricky Martin. In Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Demi Lovato, and the superstar Selena will remain without a new Latinx wax figure addition in 2022—at least for now.