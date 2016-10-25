15 Toys With a Latin Twist

By Kara Thompson and Celia Shatzman
Updated November 18, 2019
Searching for the perfect present for a special niño or niña on your Christmas list? Look no further than this Papá Noel-approved gift guide hand-picked by the editors of Parents Latina. From learning toys to singing stuffed animals, these fun toys connect kids to latin culture.
Shakin' Colors Maracas

The LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish. Ages 6 months+

Cutetitos Pets

Open the mystery bag to reveal one of 12 Basic Fun Cutetitos pets—like a Chihuahua or a flamingo—wrapped in a soft “tortilla blanket.” Each comes with a spice rating, from mild to super spicy. Ages 3+

Dia de Muertos Barbie

Your family will want to keep the collectible Mattel Barbie Dia de Muertos doll—with her beautiful embroidered dress, face paint, butterfly embellishments, and crown of marigolds—on display all year long. All ages

Hackin' Packin' Alpaca Game

Balance the colorful cargo on the back of the Mattel Games Hackin’ Packin’ Alpaca before time is up or he’ll spit water at you! Ages 5+

Pop! Pop! Piñata

Fill the Hasbro Gaming Pop! Pop! Piñata with prizes, then press the “party” button and wait for it to pop. Whoever collects the most goodies gets bragging rights! Ages 4+

Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama

Everyone will love boogying along as Zuru Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama dances to three different songs. Ages 2+

Little Sport Star Activity Ball

Encourage a future fútbol champ with this sporty teething ring. Birth+

People Colors Crayons

Forget basic beige—this set of 24 crayons lets kids draw stick figures of all ethnicities. Ages 3-11

Disney Elena of Avalor Dress

Adventure awaits as your little one dons the royal garb of Disney’s very first Latina princess. Ages 3+

Smart Play Pad

This tablet is equipped with more than 30 keys for learning numbers, words, and nursery rhymes in Spanish. Ages 2+

Fish Castanet

Olé! These fishy castanets will inspire plenty of clapping and toe-tapping. Ages 1+

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Greetings Globe

The world is their oyster as they learn to sing in español—and other languages too—with a spin of the globe. Ages 18-36 months

HABA Play Tent Expedition

Aspiring explorers can camp in the living room as they let their imagination loose in the Amazon. Ages 3+

Dora the Explorer Trace & Learn Projector

More than 40 traceable images let kids write the alphabet while hanging out with Dora and her amiguitos. Ages 3+

