15 Toys With a Latin Twist
Shakin' Colors Maracas
The LeapFrog Learn & Groove Shakin’ Colors Maracas light up as they count every shake in English or Spanish. Ages 6 months+
Cutetitos Pets
Open the mystery bag to reveal one of 12 Basic Fun Cutetitos pets—like a Chihuahua or a flamingo—wrapped in a soft “tortilla blanket.” Each comes with a spice rating, from mild to super spicy. Ages 3+
Dia de Muertos Barbie
Your family will want to keep the collectible Mattel Barbie Dia de Muertos doll—with her beautiful embroidered dress, face paint, butterfly embellishments, and crown of marigolds—on display all year long. All ages
Hackin' Packin' Alpaca Game
Balance the colorful cargo on the back of the Mattel Games Hackin’ Packin’ Alpaca before time is up or he’ll spit water at you! Ages 5+
Pop! Pop! Piñata
Fill the Hasbro Gaming Pop! Pop! Piñata with prizes, then press the “party” button and wait for it to pop. Whoever collects the most goodies gets bragging rights! Ages 4+
Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama
Everyone will love boogying along as Zuru Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama dances to three different songs. Ages 2+
Little Sport Star Activity Ball
Encourage a future fútbol champ with this sporty teething ring. Birth+
People Colors Crayons
Forget basic beige—this set of 24 crayons lets kids draw stick figures of all ethnicities. Ages 3-11
Disney Elena of Avalor Dress
Adventure awaits as your little one dons the royal garb of Disney’s very first Latina princess. Ages 3+
Smart Play Pad
This tablet is equipped with more than 30 keys for learning numbers, words, and nursery rhymes in Spanish. Ages 2+
Fish Castanet
Olé! These fishy castanets will inspire plenty of clapping and toe-tapping. Ages 1+
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Greetings Globe
The world is their oyster as they learn to sing in español—and other languages too—with a spin of the globe. Ages 18-36 months
HABA Play Tent Expedition
Aspiring explorers can camp in the living room as they let their imagination loose in the Amazon. Ages 3+
Dora the Explorer Trace & Learn Projector
More than 40 traceable images let kids write the alphabet while hanging out with Dora and her amiguitos. Ages 3+