5 Healthy Latin Classics

November 04, 2015
Credit: Christina Holmes
Chef Angelo Sosa and radio personality Angie Martinez became friends through their love of food. Now they've remixed some of their favorite traditional recipes in the cookbook Healthy Latin Eating. 
Red Quinoa con Pollo

Credit: Christina Holmes
View Recipe

Delicious and guilt-free, this take on rice and beans is packed with protein, fiber, and iron. 

Fish Tacos With Chunky Guacamole and Chipotle Syrup

Credit: Christina Holmes
View Recipe

Soften rock-hard avocados by putting them in a paper bag with apples and bananas. The fruits release a gas that speeds up the ripening process. 

Avocado and Jicama Salad

Credit: Christina Holmes
View Recipe

Creamy avocado, crisp jicama, crunchy radish, and chewy pumpkin seeds provide an array of textures. 

Arroz Atollado

Credit: Christina Holmes
View Recipe

You can make this one-pot meal with beef or chicken, and with chorizo too. 

Kidney-Bean Sancocho

Credit: Christina Holmes
View Recipe

For a lighter version of a Dominican sancocho, replace meat with red kidney beans. 

Healthy Latin Eating by Angie Martinez and Angelo Sosa © 2015 Kyle Books; photographs © 2015 Christina Holmes. Used with permission from Kyle Books.

Classic Guacamole

