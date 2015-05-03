Global Kitchen

By Melissa Knific May 03, 2015
Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Go around the world in six delicious dishes.
Peru: Ceviche

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Try pairing this popular seafood dish with sweet potato, lettuce, corn or plantains.

Vietnam: Pork Pho

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Packed with tons of delicious ingredients, this pork pho recipe is sure to satisfy.

Venezuela: Arepas

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Arepas can be paired with anything from meat to eggs depending on the meal, and they're a daily fixture in many northern South American cultures. Try this arepa recipe featuring Cotija, avocado and chorizo.

India: Massaman Curry

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
If you're looking for a dish with a little spice, but not too much -- massaman curry is a perfect choice. And don't be afraid to make this ahead of time and reheat it!

France: Profiteroles

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
Who doesn't like dessert?! These pastries will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Austria: Wiener Schnitzel

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
It comes as no surprise that wiener schnitzel is the national dish of Austria.

Originally published in the Spring 2015 issue of Parents Latina magazine.

By Melissa Knific