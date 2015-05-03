Global Kitchen
Peru: Ceviche
Try pairing this popular seafood dish with sweet potato, lettuce, corn or plantains.
Vietnam: Pork Pho
Packed with tons of delicious ingredients, this pork pho recipe is sure to satisfy.
Venezuela: Arepas
Arepas can be paired with anything from meat to eggs depending on the meal, and they're a daily fixture in many northern South American cultures. Try this arepa recipe featuring Cotija, avocado and chorizo.
India: Massaman Curry
If you're looking for a dish with a little spice, but not too much -- massaman curry is a perfect choice. And don't be afraid to make this ahead of time and reheat it!
France: Profiteroles
Who doesn't like dessert?! These pastries will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Austria: Wiener Schnitzel
It comes as no surprise that wiener schnitzel is the national dish of Austria.
Originally published in the Spring 2015 issue of Parents Latina magazine.