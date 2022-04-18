9 Eco-Friendly Mother's Day Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands

For Abuela

Not only is PO-EM's double-sided cotton blanket ideal for trips to the park with the grandkids, but it holds the promise of more quality time together so that she can stop all her "cuando yo me muera" guilting. Made in collaboration with artisans in Mexico, Guatemala, and India, the handwoven overlay features a block-printed design on one side and graphic stripes on the other, and it's naturally dyed with indigo.