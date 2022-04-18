9 Eco-Friendly Mother's Day Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands
For the Plant Mami
The last thing your favorite jardinera needs is another succulent. But this shirt, from Bolivian American brand Wasi Clothing, is on another level. Printed on ethically and sustainably made (not to mention much more durable) 100 percent combed and ring-spun cotton, it features cool abstract shapes inspired by traditional Quechuan design motifs.
For the New Mami
Between caring for the baby and nursing herself back to health, your postpartum pal could use more than a few moments of paz. SunRowCo's nontoxic, coconut-soy candles are perfect to inspire relaxation. Hand-poured into minimalist ceramic vessels with clean-burning wood wicks, the biodegradable wax is blended with essential oils in small batches and gives off more than 55 hours of burn time. We like Poderosa, a heady mix of orchid, patchouli, and black amber.
For la Suegra
Whether she's a night owl who shows everyone up at Lotería or an early riser whose favorite word is apúrate, coffee is almost certainly her love language. Give her the good stuff, namely this small-batch, single-origin Arabica bean café from 787 Coffee Co.'s proprietary farm in the mountains of Puerto Rico.
For Your Soul Sister
Celebrate the mami who is always by your side, with this handwoven handbag from Colombian designer Mercedes Salazar. Part necklace, part purse—and reminiscent of the beaded curtains en las salas of our youth!—it features recycled wooden beads and comes adorned with a strap that reads, "I attract the tribe that rises my vibe."
For the Modern Bruja
Crystals, smudge sticks, aromatherapy—there's nothing your spiritual-minded friend won't try. Help her cleanse her space with Luna Sundara's sustainably harvested Palo Santo Incense Cones. The innovative shape burns faster (and with less ash) than traditional wood sticks. They're also certified sustainable by Peru's Servicio Nacional Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre and made with 100 percent natural ingredients for the ultimate clear conscience.
For Yourself
It's time to retire that faded college shirt you've been wearing to sleep for the last decade! Treat yourself to this silky pajama set from Naja, a socially and ecologically conscious lingerie brand cofounded by actress Gina Rodriguez. The shorts and supportive tank are made with fabric crafted from recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel as good as you look.
For Your Fab Amiga
We all have that friend who wouldn't be caught dead leaving the house with chipped nails. Make sure she's prepared with Lights Lacquer's plant-based polish, from Cuban American YouTuber Kathleen Fuentes. The cruelty-free formula—made without toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and parabens—comes in fun shades. We love the pastel creamsicle vibes of Let Them Eat Cake!—perfect for her next noche de chicas.
For Abuela
Not only is PO-EM's double-sided cotton blanket ideal for trips to the park with the grandkids, but it holds the promise of more quality time together so that she can stop all her "cuando yo me muera" guilting. Made in collaboration with artisans in Mexico, Guatemala, and India, the handwoven overlay features a block-printed design on one side and graphic stripes on the other, and it's naturally dyed with indigo.
For the Fun-Loving Tia
Anyone who taps their favorite titi for babysitting duties knows that you have to pay her twice: once in good deeds and then again in snacks to savor after the kids have finally conked out. Nemi's treats (think cactus sticks) are made with ingredients from a farm in Mexico, including nopales (Mexico's most sustainable plant), amaranth, chia, and flaxseeds; all are traditional Aztec superfoods.
This article originally appeared in Parents Latina's April/May 2022 issue as "Gifts for Green Goddesses."