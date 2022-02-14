5 Essential Afro-Latinx Picture Books That Celebrate Black Latinidad

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The right stories can help kids boost confidence, build a stronger identity, and create a connection to heritage. Here are a few must-have reads rounded up by Dominican mama and Instagram kid lit curator Eliana Bishop of Kid Lit is Magic.

Being Afro-Latinx can be complicated. Between colorism within families and the lack of dark-skinned representation in movies and books it's no wonder many feel they've had to choose between being Black or being Latinx for so long. Slowly but surely though the rise in voices representing the Afro-Latinx diaspora in publishing over the past few years has begun to help change the narrative and has started to open the eyes of Latinx folk who may have overlooked the Aftro-Latinadad in their communities.

One of our favorite places to see new voices and representation? Picture books. Finally, Aftro-Latinx kids have books available with characters that look like them. Giving us parents an easy way to nurture their identity from day one. Through diverse images centering Afro-Latinx faces and culture, books allow our children a chance to see themselves in a way that helps boost their confidence, build a stronger identity, and feel proud of their heritage. And for those raising anti-racist Latinx kids it's a way to show niños the breadth of the Latinx diaspora.

While there is still a long way to go when it comes to representation, we're hopeful that books like these five below will help inspire the next generation of voices.