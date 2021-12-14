14 Latinx-Owned Gifts To Buy For The Whole Family This Holiday—all under $50!
Yes, we were warned about supply chain shortages, and swore that we'd start holiday-shopping early but between work, familia, and, well, life, here we are squeezing it all in. But that doesn't mean you can't gift everyone on your list—from the kids to the abuelos—holiday presents with extra special meaning. Quite the opposite really!
Because we know that you're always looking for ways to give back, we've created a shopping guide featuring all Latinx-owned businesses that you can support with your purchase. Think of it as a win-win: Not only does the list below include unique items that speak to our culture, but it will also inspire future Latinx entrepreneurs. And with so many folks in our communities hit hard by the pandemic, buying from a Latinx maker is a simple way of paying it forward. Plus, research shows that giving back makes us feel happy and produces all sorts of positive feelings—exactly what we need this holiday season and always!
We especially love that the founders of these brands are proud of where they come from and celebrate that in everything they create. So, please relax about the last-minute shopping spree you're about to embark on. We've curated a list that won't break the bank. Just sit back with your cafecito and keep supporting Latinx businesses as you click to buy. That feel-good glow will kick in any minute now, so feliz shopping!
For Baby
Enlingos Spanish and Bilingual Book Box
Building a bilingual library for your baby can feel overwhelming. Enlingos takes the guesswork out of book-shopping by asking questions about your child to create a personalized box that the whole family will love. Founded by a Colombian mom, the box is available as a subscription or as a one-time purchase.
To Buy: Enlingos Spanish and Bilingual Book Box, starts at $29.98, enlingos.com.
Bazzle Baby Foodie Silicone Feeding Bibs
Excited to introduce your baby to all the flavors of your cultura? You're going to need the right tools, like these food-grade silicone feeding bibs from Latinx and LGBTQ–owned, Bazzle Baby. Not only will their fun colors and patterns pop on instagram, but they're also easy to clean.
To Buy: Bazzle Baby Silicone Feeding Bibs (pack of 2), $22.98, amazon.com
For Toddler
Guatemalan Worry Dolls
Little ones seem to have more on their minds than ever before. These worry dolls are a small way to help ease bedtime fears. All kids have to do is share their concerns with their tiny doll before tucking it under their pillow. A sweet way to end each night.
To Buy: Guatemalan Worry Dolls, $11.04, etsy.com
Lil' Loteria by Lil' Libros
Game night is more fun with Lil' Loteria, a new twist on bingo featuring cute drawings and descriptions of people, animals, and objects in English and Español.
To Buy: Lil' Loteria by Lil' Libros, $17.68, amazon.com
For Big Kid
Little Gems Smile Bracelets
Remind your little one to smile each day with this gold-plated happy face bracelet by Little Gems. Designed by a Latina mother and daughter, each piece made by Little Gems is inspired by the duo's multicultural roots and celebrates a generational love for adornment and creativity.
To Buy: Little Gems Smile Bracelets, $20, xolittlegems.com
Mighty Kind Anti-bias/Anti-Racist Series
We all want to raise kids who stand up for social justice. Thankfully, the Mighty Kind series, a quarterly magazine for kids, delves into these topics in a way that engages young minds. Founded by Nadine Fonseca, a Latina mom of four, each issue offers storytelling, activities, and ideas for creating change.
To Buy: Mighty Kind Anti-bias/Anti-Racist Series (ages 5 & up), $18 per issue, mightykindkids.com
For Mami and Papi
Masienda Pozole Kit
Who doesn't want a break from the kitchen? Masienda, known for their chef-approved tortillas, makes dinner kits that feel like the ultimate hack. Take this place-and-bake Pozole Kit, for example. All you have to do is add water, stand, and stir. It's the perfect present on frenetic weeknights!
To Buy: Masienda Pozole Kit, $30, masienda.com
Xula Cbd Touch and Soothe Salve
Latinx and Black-owned CBD brand Xula uses products with roots in Mexico to reintroduce communities to what their ancestors always knew: plants are powerful! This hemp salve, blended with comfrey leaf, hyssop flower, and more, is perfect for all of the little aches and pains that parents endure.
To Buy: Xula Cbd Touch and Soothe Salve, $46, xula.us
Ceremonia Scalp Masajeador
Give your partner a present they never knew they needed: a Scalp Masajeador by Ceremonia. Whether they have dry scalp or oily scalp, this massager invigorates blood flow to the scalp and promotes healthy hair.
To Buy: Ceremonia Scalp Masajeador, $16, ceremonia.com
Anima Mundi Golden Moon Milk
If there's one thing all parents can agree on is that we can all use more sleep. Costa Rican apothecary brand Anima Mundi blends curcumin, turmeric and blue lotus to create their Golden Moon Milk powder, an anti-inflammatory concoction that will even inspire night owls to create a soothing evening ritual.
To Buy: Anima Mundi Golden Moon Milk, $29.50, animamundiherbals.com
For Abuela
Dezi Skin Overnight Masque
Everyone knows that Abuelas are goals. Indulge that special lady in your life with some luxurious skincare by Dezi Skin, a vegan line by Spanish-Mexican mom and makeup artist Desi Perkins. This overnight masque is toxin-free and has all the right stuff to smooth and tighten her skin while she gets her beauty sleep.
To Buy: Dezi Skin Overnight Masque, $45, deziskin.com
Abuela Necklace
Whether grandma is near or far, the customized birthstones on this necklace will be a daily reminder that her grandchildren are always thinking of her. Choose the length and birthstone(s) that represent all the kids in her life.
To Buy: Abuela Necklace, starting at $28, etsy.com
For Tía y Tío
Salut Botanical Drink Infusions
Thank goodness for those tías and tíos who are always ready to babysit at a moment's notice. Gift them something that reflects their fun personality, like Salut's infusion blends. Made with pineapple, coconut, orange, and other natural ingredients these clean botanical combos work their magic whether they're mixed with sparkling water or something with a little kick.
To Buy: Salut Botanical Drink Infusions, $29, lovesalut.co
Ser.Paraiso Good Intentions 2022 Calendar
As the saying goes, año nuevo, vida nueva! Help your fave uncle or auntie start the new year off on the right foot with this Good Intentions 2022 Calendar by Ser.Paraiso. Each month features an inspiring and uplifting design by Mexican artist Pana Li and an intention that will remind your loved one to trust, create, and breathe.
To Buy: Ser.Paraiso Good Intentions 2022 Calendar, $36.00, serparaiso.com