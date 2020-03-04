Parents Latina Magazine

Parents Latina helps you raise healthy, happy multicultural kids who are rooted in your family's heritage even as they shape America's future.

From the Latest Issue

NFL Star Victor Cruz Teaches His Daughter to Embrace Her Afro-Latina Heritage to Move the Fight for Social Justice Forward

Best known for his fancy footwork on the football field, former NFL star Victor Cruz is representing his culture and community everywhere he goes, and teaching his daughter to do the same.
8 Latina Moms Share How They Protect Their Communities As Essential Workers

From medical professionals to police officers, these brave moms are working hard to keep their communities safe, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
10 Smart Ways to Get Set for School, According to Teachers

There’s no doubt about it—school looks different this year. But whether it takes place in a classroom or via an app, here are expert tips to help you make the most of it no matter what.
14 Travel-Themed Books for Kids

Take an imaginary trip and widen your kid’s worldview with the these books set in different exciting places and countries—no passport required!
How My Mother Helped Me Let Go Of My Mom Guilt and Parenting Expectations

I had all these plans and goals before I gave birth to my daughter. And I felt so guilty that I couldn't fulfill them. I'm thankful my mom stepped in and helped me let go of expectations that were preventing me from being the parent I truly wanted to be.
How to Turn Your Kitchen Into a Working Classroom

Turns out the kitchen might be the best place for virtual learning. Here, experts outline easy steps for turning your cooking space into the ultimate study space for a streamlined back-to-school season.
My Virtual Mom Friends Saved Me From Postpartum Loneliness

When my son was born, I tried making new mom friends IRL, only to realize my tribe was one click away.
How to Raise a Kid With Ambition

So you inherited your parents’ work ethic and want to pass on the same motivation to the next generation? Experts explain how you can teach it to your children.

More From Parents Latina

15 Toys With a Latin Twist

Searching for the perfect present for a special niño or niña on your Christmas list? Look no further than this Papá Noel-approved gift guide hand-picked by the editors of Parents Latina. From learning toys to singing stuffed animals, these fun toys connect kids to latin culture.
10 Kids' Books That Feature Latino Characters

Selected by literacy experts and tested by kids, these books featuring Latino characters are bound to become favorites in your home.
Howie Dorough Opens Up About Embracing His Latino Roots as a Dad

We're Moms Working at the Border to Make Change: Here's How You Can Help

How to Make a 2020 Vision Board for Kids

6 Secrets You Shouldn't Keep From Your Doctor

How to Talk to Kids About Body Image

Dulce de Leche Icebox Tart

These Brands Help Moms in Latin America

Feel good about your next shopping spree by sticking to these brands that support female artisans. 

My Son’s Nanny Saved Me During My Postpartum Journey

A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Celebrating Our Differences

Official Rules: Parents Latina Scent Sweepstakes

How to Talk to Your Kids About Race

Brie Bella's Perfect Match

Parents Latina's 2019 Mom-Approved Beauty Awards

Parents Latina Mama: Ali Hynek On Running a Business and Raising Triplets

5 Schools Across the Country Helping Latino Kids Excel

4 Ways to Step Up Your Kid's School

5 Secrets for Great Skin From Celebrity Facialists

5 Ways to Build Your Own Mom Squad

Tatyana Ali on Raising Her Son: 'I Want Him to Have the Best of Everything'

Family Heritage Vacation: 5 Latina Moms Share Their Experiences

Melissa Fumero Talks Parenting Her Son in a Cuban-American Household

4 Easy Ways to Carve Solo Time Into Your Busy Mom Life

9 Bilingual Board Books in Spanish and English

Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares His Signature Family Recipes

Adam Rodriguez on the Role of a Lifetime

5 Real-Life Finance Lessons for Kids

Dulce Candy: What I'm Grateful For

Breaking Gender Roles for Latino Boys

3 Ways to Solve Breastfeeding Aches & Pains

Becoming a Citizen in an Election Year

7 Day of the Dead Traditions to Start as a Family This Year

