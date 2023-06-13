So Many Parents Can Relate to This Mom's Super-Honest Email Signature

As working parents, we lie to ourselves all the time. “I can do it all!” is just one of the prevailing lies that, quite frankly, is fairly self-destructive. Because after a time, attempting to do it all—especially if you’re like me, and allergic to asking for help—ends badly. You’re getting little sleep, relying on coffee to get to the other side of your next carpool, and living in a constant state of anxiety that you’ll drop the ball at work or at home.

Working mom Meg St-Esprit, M.Ed. (@megstesprit) went viral after deciding to get real in her email signature this summer, and, gasp, let people in on the “secret” that she isn’t the master of the universe.

“Please note I may be slower to respond to email in the months of June, July, and August due to the United States' inability to provide affordable childcare for working mothers,” reads St-Esprit’s signature. Holding for applause.

Her honest email sign-off is a nod to the fact that as a 2021 report found, the U.S. comes in dead last among developed nations when it comes to government-funded early childcare. Despite the government’s efforts to improve the quality of life for working parents, as Time reports, the situation is only getting worse, with return-to-office policies seeking to coax parents out of remote working arrangements that may have held the key to our sanity over the past few years.

Given the simmering frustrations among working parents—which we all try to keep hidden from bosses, kids, and, well, the world—I wanted to give St-Esprit a standing ovation. I was also inspired to write my own honest email signature and reach out to other parents via the Parents’ Instagram, where, much to my delight, many of you were compelled to play along with this therapeutic game.

I’ll go first, and then, please enjoy the candid, relatable signatures of some of our readers, and friends:

“Sorry if this email doesn't make sense because I have five kids asking for five different things simultaneously and who seemingly don't see my fingers moving on a computer keyboard attempting to string together a cohesive sentence. If this is after the hour of 9 p.m. I may be under the influence of a never-ending bedtime routine since the sun is being uncooperative. Send help! If this is before the hour of 5 a.m., I haven't had coffee yet so don't expect me to be even remotely nice.”

Courtney, FL "I typed this email in my car, which is where I will be all summer, driving my kids to practice and tournaments.” —Courtney, FL

Emily, NY “Thoughtfully written while drinking my third cup of coffee (or if after 5 p.m., I've switched to wine) and simultaneously thinking about when I can fit in a run, or make that phone call I've been needing to make, or buy more diapers…” —Emily, NY

@zo.d.x “Sorry if this email made no sense. My child’s school wants me to act like I don’t work, and work wants me to act like I don’t have children, so my brain’s all over the place.” —@zo.d.x

@adventures.of.a.pa.momma “Disclaimer: My kids are screaming, my dog is climbing into my lap, and my husband is yet again asking me where things are located. If a word is misspelled, just be thankful I replied. Have a super day!" —@adventures.of.a.pa.momma

@Marciacyr “I’m here, but I’m also looking for a side hustle to afford childcare since the tax deduction for dependent care has remained the same since 1984.” —@Marciacyr

@charcharbiinks "Please note I may be slower to respond to email due to the United States' inability to provide proper maternity leave to allow me to continue feeding my infant. Instead, I am hooked up to an electric pump multiple times per day while expected to meet the same productivity. Please give me grace.” —@charcharbiinks

Some hard truths here, right? The good news is, we’re all in this together. While perhaps being too honest in our email signatures would be frowned upon by some, the takeaway of this experiment for me is that we could all stand to be slightly more understanding of one another, especially this summer, as working parents struggle to “balance” the demands of career and family.

Like, if I were to admit I couldn’t meet a deadline due to a massive Cheerio spill in the kitchen, which coincided with another kid needing their rear end wiped in the bathroom, while yet another child was needing to be picked up from practice (“I'm the last one here, Mom!”), would that really be such a big deal? OK, in my mind, yes. But hopefully, maybe, with fingers crossed, the person on the receiving end of my email asking for another hour or so, would, as the new mom from our social channel put it, give me some grace.

