10 Work From Home Jobs Perfect for Moms

We could all benefit from some extra cash flow but finding the time as a new parent doesn’t leave many options. If you have the ability to stay home with your baby, a work from home side hustle could help with all the extra bills that come with expanding your family. We can’t all thrive as influencers, bloggers, and YouTubers—the more notorious self-made individuals, who often struggle until their big break (and payday)—so, we rounded up a list of possible independent work opportunities perfect for moms and dads looking to make money without committing to a full-time job.

Amazon Flex

With Amazon Flex, you can be your own boss, set your own schedule, and make between $18-$25 an hour by delivering packages for Amazon. Available in up to 50 cities (and counting) you can use the Amazon Flex app to decide your hours, pick up packages, track your destination, and check your earnings. According to nerdwallet.com, billing cycles occur twice a week—Tuesdays and Fridays. All that is required is a car, a background check, and a smartphone.

TranscribeMe!

After registering online and completing a training and exam course, TranscribeMe will set you up with audio and video files that need transcribing. All that is required is a high school diploma and that you are fluent in English. You will also need a computer and internet access. TranscribeMe issues payments once a week through PayPal—the base rate is set at $20 per audio hour, so the faster and more efficiently you work the more money you can earn! According to theworkathomewife.com, a QA reviews all your work and will reject any submissions that require corrections of more than 30% of the text.

Wag!

Animal lovers, this job may be most intriguing to you! Wag! is an online dog walking service—dog walkers can be booked on-demand, in advance, or on a recurring basis. Owners can track their dog’s journeys with Wag!’s live GPS Tracking. Owners will also receive a report card after the walk is completed. To apply, you are asked to disclose any prior experience, explain why you would make a great walker, take a general dog care and safety quiz, you’ll be tested on dog collars and harnesses, and you will be given a situational assessment. The application process takes about 1-2 weeks and will cost you a $30 onboarding fee (for a background check and t-shirt), but you can make up to $25 an hour once approved!

PoshMark

PoshMark is the ideal spot to sell your lightly used or handmade clothing online. All you have to do is take a photo of your items for sale, upload them to your online closet (which can take less than 60 seconds from your phone), share those items on your social media platforms, and wait for the items to be purchased. Shipping is easy, PoshMark provides a pre-paid label and the cash is all yours once an item is delivered.

Stitch Fix

Becoming a stylist has never been easier thanks to Stitch Fix. When brought on board as a Stitch Fix stylist, you gain ongoing education and training and are asked to attend occasional social and company-sponsored events giving you a community despite your work from home status. You have the ability to set your own schedule while you shop for your clients—accommodating tastes, needs, and budget. Once completed, you mail the curated box straight to your client’s front door. All that is required is that you be at least 18-years-old and can work 15-30 hours a week along with committing to a 6 hour training session, according to realwaystoearnmoneyonline.com.

Chegg

Becoming a virtual tutor through websites like Chegg can be a very productive way to earn some extra cash flow. Before approval, one must fill out their online application, provide two forms of school verification (such as a diploma, transcripts, or student id) that prove you are currently or have been enrolled in a university. Subject tests may be required depending on your area of expertise. Once an application is submitted a response should follow within 7 business days. All tutors are paid $20 an hour—PayPal processes payments automatically every Thursday morning.

World Wide 101

World Wide 101 is a premium subscription staffing website that provides virtual assistants to those in need. Although you have the luxury of working from home, you are still titled “a world-class business support specialist” whose main goal is to support entrepreneurs, small business owners, and executives with a wide range of assistant-like tasks. This is ideal for individuals with a background in administration, customer service, marketing, or project management. The application process includes two video interviews, psychometric testing, reference, and background checks—accepted candidates will be contacted within 14 days. You can earn up to $20-$22 an hour (payments go directly to your bank account) and there are benefit opportunities such as parental leave and paid vacation.

TaskRabbit

Becoming an all-around handyman (or woman) has never been easier. After signing up for TaskRabbit, you’re the go-to for random assignments in need of extra hands in your area. Through the app or website, TaskRabbit notifies you of potential jobs, you select the jobs you want, you confirm details with the client, and once your work is completed you submit an invoice. Tasks may include handyman, cleaning, delivery, moving, and furniture assembly—just to name a few. There is a $20 startup fee and background check required. Since you have the ability to set your own rate, it's hard to say how much you could make, but according to time.com, "Those who fully commit to the platform, roughly 10% to 15% of them, can earn $6,000 to $7,000 a month."

Amazon Mechanical Turk

Yes, another work from home opportunity courtesy of Amazon. When businesses submit Human Intelligence Tasks (HITs) to Amazon, Mechanical Turk workers can choose the jobs they would like to assist with and upon completion, they can submit their task for payment. According to Clark.com, special skills aren’t normally required and time and pay can vary depending on the task—assignments differ from Google search inquiries, surveys, transcriptions, etc. There is no requirement of how much work you put into the job, you get what you put into it.

Appen

Appen has gained a positive reputation for being the ideal work from home option for new parents. The most popular job opportunity under Appen is the Social Media Evaluator position. After your application is accepted there is a training process—you are paid during this time. According to workersonboard.com, once training is completed your role is to evaluate the “impact” of random social media posts—this means examining assigned feeds and rating them. The job requires four hour work days, five days a week.