Real Mom: Juggling Work and Family

You recently had your third child. How are you adjusting?

"I had been thinking, 'Oh piece of cake, I've done this twice before, I have the system down.' But the third time around is just like the first time and the second time. It throws everything upside down. I think the key to getting through the initial weeks after giving birth is to have low expectations. If you have this image of strolling the baby to the coffee shop, you'll be disappointed. You're lucky if you have time to shower. But the baby is pure joy. He's all swaddled up in the bassinette right now."