Work or Stay Home

Career woman or career mom? It doesn't have to be one or the other. Know your options and learn how you can find a balance that will work. Our tips help you nail your decision with no regrets.

Most Recent

I'm Tempted to Give Up on Career Post-Kids—But Here's Why I'm Not
For seven years, I mostly lived off my husband's income so I could be the primary caregiver for our three young children. And it's come at a cost: my entire career.
What it Costs to Be a Stay-at-Home Dad
It turns out, men are just as tired of male-breadwinner culture as women are. More and more fathers are choosing to give up income, leave the workforce, and become stay-at-home dads.
Two Parents, One Salary: How to Make a Single-Income Household Work in 2021
Faced with the rising costs of child care, many parents decide one of them should stay home with the kids to save money. Here's how families who are raising children on a single income make it work.
8 Best Swing Sets for Your Backyard, According to Safety Experts
Plus, expert tips on how to pick a safe swing set and what to consider when installing one.
Coronavirus is Changing the Conversation of What Being a Stay-at-Home Parent Means
Stay-at-home parenthood has been viewed as an easy luxury. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing much-needed attention to what being an at-home parent is really all about.
How to Stay Busy (And Sane) While Kids Are out of School for the Coronavirus
If your kids are suddenly home for an indefinite period of time due to COVID-19, your average day is no doubt looking very different right now. Take these tips from a teacher when it comes to keeping everyone calm, as well as learning on track.
More Work or Stay Home

The Identity Crisis of the Stay-at-Home Parent When the Kids Go to School
Now that two of my three children are in school full time, I have more time for myself at home. Am I still a stay-at-home dad or something else?
Mom Covers Herself in Breast Milk Bags to Make a Point About Working Moms
This mom's art highlights a major societal problem—and helps working moms understand they're not alone. 
Why I'm Going Back to Work Even Though I Get Paid Less Than Childcare Costs
10 Work From Home Jobs Perfect for Moms
What It's Really, Really Like to Be a SAHM
Stay-at-Home Mom's Post About 'Would' and 'Wouldn't Haves' Is All of Us

Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real

You can’t afford spiraling child-care costs, but you can’t afford not to work. Either way, you have no financial safety net. You’re scared, mad, and second-guessing your choices. We hear you.

All Work or Stay Home

Election 2016: What Moms Want in a President
This Stay-at-Home-Mom Tribute Is Drawing Ire Across the Internet
Is This the Beginning of the End for the Mommy Wars?
The Surprising Reason Some Men Are More Likely to Take Paternity Leave
This Company Matches Skilled Moms with Part-Time Gigs
Why Do Moms Have to Go Back to Work Before They're Ready?
Your Kids, Your Problem—And Other Things That Must Change for Parents
How to Prepare Your Career for Parenthood
See What You REALLY Do All Day With Baby
Watch the Cutest Daddy-Baby Dance Party Ever
Why Moms Should Stop Being Critical -- and Just Let Dads Be Dads
Gisele Bundchen Has Great Advice for Moms -- Too Bad I Can't Follow It
Could 'Potty Parity' Bills Make Diaper Changes Easier for Dads?
Real-Life Dads Finally Get Their Due
More U.S. Moms Staying at Home with Kids
Kristen Bell's Scaling Back on Her Career—Should You?
Study: Moms Who Work Full Time Are Healthier
Census Data Reveals More Stay-at-Home Dads
Mom for Hire: How Parenting Can Help Your Resume
Survey: Many Moms Give Themselves 'Time Outs' in the Bathroom
Study: Working, Stay-at-Home Moms Equally Stressed
The Working Mom Balancing Act
Married to Mr. Mom
Real Mom: Juggling Work and Family
Should You Stay Home or Work Part-Time?
