Parenting and work don't always feel compatible—what with kids' sick days, last-minute meetings that clash with day-care pickups, and the whole pumping-at-the-office thing—working outside of the home continues to be a necessity for many parents, even amid the massive shift to remote operations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news is an increasing numbeer of companies (including many that are household names) have begun offering far more accommodating policies designed to lure (and retain) parents, including working mothers.

A 2020 survey conducted by Great Places to Work for instance, identified 100 companies that meaningfully support working parents through policies and actions including such things as parental leave, adoption, childcare benefits, and dependent healthcare benefits.

The survey was based on a confidential answers provided by more than 4.8 million U.S. workers, with the final ranking of companies determined in large part by what parents say about their experiences at work in general. The survey responses were also analyzed to assess how parents' experiences compared to that of non-parents in terms of how emloyees felt they're treated at work.

Flexjobs, the job search platform, took the Great Places to Work survey a step further and used it to identify companies that in addition to supportive benefits and polices, also offer some type of flexible work option that would be particularly helpful to parents, which includes working mothers and single mothers.

Here's a closer look at some of the companies that ranked well for both their parent-friendly policies and their flexibile worklife offerings.