10 Moms Who Used Motherhood to Reinvent Their Careers

With an MBA in finance and management from Columbia Business School and a pre-baby career that ranged from publishing to politics, Allyson Downey eventually found herself working on Wall Street only to get sidelined after her first pregnancy. An entrepreneur at heart, she founded weeSpring.com in 2013 (known as 'Yelp for baby gear') and soon authored Here's the Plan: Your Practical, Tactical Guide to Advancing Your Career Through Pregnancy and Parenthood.

Best tip: "Your personal network is the most valuable career asset you have. When I meet someone new, I ask myself, 'Who do I know who could help this person?' and introduce them. Investing time in supporting other people has come back to me tenfold."