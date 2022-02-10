Teacher Goes Viral After Gynecologist Asks to Hold Parent Conference on the Exam Table

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This third grade teacher didn't plan to check these two things off her list on the same day, but educators seem to be expected to roll with the unexpected more than ever these days. Looks like her latest lesson is a lesson in boundaries.

It's been a wild two years for teachers—and that's putting things kindly. Remote learning, circus-style school board meetings, and angry social media comments from parents have made work and life challenging for the people who put so much of themselves caring for and educating our children.

But things somehow managed to get even stranger for one teacher. She took to TikTok to share what happened. Warning: It's awkward.

"Today, I had my very thorough and intensive yearly woman check-up with my new OB-GYN," teacher and podcast host Jess Smith says in a video for the @bored_teachers account on TikTok.

The new doctor asked Smith a bunch of questions to get to know her better. Naturally, her employment status came up. Smith shared that she was a third grade teacher at the local school.

And that's when things got weird.

"She looks up from my examination and goes, 'My son goes there,'" Smith tells viewers. "I'm lying there, and I'm like, "Oh my gosh, he does?'"

But he doesn't just go to the school—he's in Smith's class.

"Yeah, I teach her son," Smith says.

It gets better. The two have a parent-teacher conference coming up. The OB-GYN laughed and said, "Do you just want to do it right now?"

"I would have rather died than do a parent-teacher conference right then," Smith admits. "But because I'm a people-pleaser and because I was feeling very vulnerable, I said, 'Sure, why not?'"

That's…mortifying. But apparently, Smith has experienced weirder.

"And that was the second strangest parent-teacher conference I ever did," she says.

Unfortunately—or, perhaps, fortunately—the video ends before she can divulge the details of the strangest one.

The post has racked up more than 1.3 million views, 279K likes, and 2.9K comments. Some had their own awkward stories to share.

"I've had melanoma, so I have a full-body check routinely. The nurse in the room was a student of mine several years ago," wrote one person.

"My OB is also my mom's. While doing my exam, he mentioned that my mom and I look alike. Like, in what way, Paul? Face or?" replied another.

"I'm a dental hygienist, and I had a gynecologist say, 'I don't know how you look in mouths all day,'" said another.