10 Ways Moms Can Balance Work and Family

Ask your network of friends and family for references to nannies, babysitters, and daycare centers. Create a list of criteria that are important and then schedule time to interview qualified childcare providers or to tour local daycares. Sharon Tepper, the president of Brownstone Nannies, Inc., recommends hiring nannies with a history of long-term commitments to families. This shows they have excellent experience and are adaptable to various age groups, caring for newborns and older children who need homework help.

Tepper also encourages families to schedule a paid playdate with the candidates, because "this playdate (typically two to four hours) allows the family to evaluate how the nanny interacts with the child in a less formal setting." A good childcare provider should have extensive experience, excellent references, and a record to prove it. A good daycare facility should have flexible hours, a low teacher-to-student ratio, outdoor space, up-to-date licenses, and employees who have had their backgrounds checked.