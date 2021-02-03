How the Pandemic Has Changed The Game For Working Moms—And What Comes Next

According to the Women in the Workplace report, mothers are three times as likely as fathers to do most of the housework and child care—and more than twice as likely to worry that their work performance is being judged negatively because of these responsibilities. "Moms don't want to seem uncommitted to their jobs, so they opt out of benefits they need, like flex hours, and then their employers think the moms are fine," says Christine Michel Carter, author of Mom AF and founder of the networking community Mompreneur and Me. She advises being honest at work about the pressures you're facing. It's the only way to signal that you need help, and if bosses want to keep the women who make up nearly half the workforce, they have to step up. "We don't need donuts on Friday. We need someone to look after our mental health."