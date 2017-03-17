11 Perfect Side Hustles for Moms

Image zoom Tooga/Getty Images

Raising kids can feel like a full-time job, but let's face it: The pay isn't great! And even if you're bringing home a paycheck, it might not be as big—or your work as fulfilling—as you'd like. That's why more and more moms are looking for side hustles as ways to bring in extra money, and the good news is there are more ways than ever to cash in—even if you don't think you have the time (or energy!).

1. The Side Hustle: Child Care

The Reason: You're already totally capable of caring for and entertaining little ones, so why not profit from your stellar kid-wrangling skills? Whether you offer your services to other moms you know (say, picking up kids after school and watching them at your place until their parents get out of work) or look for work through websites like Care.com or SitterCity, there are a variety of ways to get this side-hustle in gear—and the best part is, you can usually watch your own kids at the same time.

The Earning Potential: Rates for child care vary depending on where you live and how many kids you're watching, but generally range from $13 to $23 per hour.

2. The Side Hustle: Children's Party Planning

The Reason: As you undoubtedly know all too well, planning the perfect birthday party (or baptism or bat mitzvah or other type of soiree) takes lots of time and effort, and plenty of busy moms would love to outsource the whole operation. Referrals are a great way to get started in this line of work, so if you can manage to throw one successful bash in your community, word will likely spread fast!

The Earning Potential: What you charge for your party planning services will depend on the size of the event and what's involved (as well as whether you include the cost of supplies, etc. in your fee), but flat fees typically range anywhere from $200 to $1000.

3. The Side Hustle: Tutoring

The Reason: If you can help your kids with their homework, chances are you can help other people's kids, too (especially if you're particularly good at a certain subject). This is a convenient option for busy moms because sessions usually only last about an hour and you can even teach at your own house (or online, via sites like Wyzant).

The Earning Potential: Anywhere from $40 to $100 per hour on average, depending on the age of the child and complexity of the subject.

4. The Side Hustle: Catering

The Reason: Whether you've always dreamed of being a gourmet chef or you just happen to make the best cupcakes ever, all the kitchen expertise you've acquired cooking for a family could be making you serious cash. The holidays are a great time to approach friends and family with a list of dishes you'd be willing to prepare and deliver for their celebration; another idea is to market yourself to local parents who've just brought home a new baby and are in need of some "homemade" meals!

The Earning Potential: Determining what to charge for catering can be tricky, but one method is to charge approximately three times what it cost you to make the food. So what you make can range anywhere from $40 for a birthday cake to $1000 for an engagement party featuring upscale food and a decent-sized crowd.

5. The Side Hustle: Photography

The Reason: The adorable snaps you take of your kids are already getting you tons of followers on Instagram, and thanks to the advent of digital photography, you no longer need a darkroom for this hustle. One area to try: Pregnancy and/or birth photography, both of which are getting more popular by the day! You can also earn royalties by selling your photos to sites like Snapwire.

The Earning Potential: Anywhere from $100 to $500 per hour depending on the project and your level of experience.

6. The Side Hustle: Odd Jobs

The Reason: Chances are you spend a lot of your time running errands and taking care of random projects and chores for your family, so why not add a few more things to your to-do list (and get paid in the process)? Websites like TaskRabbit and Thumbtack can help find you work doing everything from assembling furniture to housecleaning to pet sitting and much, much more, all on your own schedule.

The Earning Potential: Anywhere from $15 to over $100 per hour depending on the task.

7. The Side Hustle: Teaching or Coaching

The Reason: For talented musicians, athletes, and artists, teaching private lessons either at your house or in students' homes is, like tutoring, a good option for moms because the hours are super flexible. You can even teach online classes through sites like Udemy without leaving the house!

The Earning Potential: Anywhere from $30 to $80 per hour, on average, depending on your location.

8. The Side Hustle: YouTube Video Host

The Reason: If you've got kids, you're probably all too familiar with YouTube videos featuring everyday people unwrapping surprise eggs, playing with toys, and doing other seemingly mundane things. Believe it or not, some of those clips are so popular they earn their creators thousands of dollars per day—literally! While your vids might not be quite that successful, YouTube videos can still be a solid side hustle (especially for moms, who are already clued into what kids like to watch).

The Earning Potential: Unlimited, though you might not make much to start. (In general, video creators earn approximately $2,000 for every million views; YouTube then takes 45 percent.)

9. The Side Hustle: Direct Sales

The Reason: Wondering why you’re getting so many invitations from friends on social media to check out products from companies like Scentsy and Stella & Dot? Direct sales is a super convenient way for moms to make money from home—the hours are incredibly flexible and you don’t need any prior experience. Just be sure to do some research to make sure you’re not getting involved in a pyramid scheme.

The Earning Potential: Roughly 20 to 40 percent commission on sales; some companies also offer cash incentives for recruiting new sellers (many also charge start-up fees).

10. The Side Hustle: Zumbini Teacher

The Reason: The best kind of side hustle also doubles as exercise, so becoming a Zumbini—that’s Zumba for babies and kids—teacher is the perfect blend of money-making and working out. Zumbini is a musical early childhood education program that uses original songs, dolls, and dance to help parents and kids bond and generally have a blast. And you can lead the fun as an instructor. You don’t have to be an experienced dancer; all it takes is a one-day training session and an online training program.

The Earning Potential: Zumbini teachers either offer their services at a studio or community center to earn an hourly wage and share profits with the facility, or rent out space on their own. If you’re renting space, you’ll bring home the cost of the classes (that you set yourself) minus the cost of the studio space and the $35 per family Zumbini supplies.

11. The Side Hustle: Shopping Delivery Apps

The Reason: Have a car and like to drive but don’t want strangers in the backseat where your kids sit? Understood. You don’t have to be a ride-share driver to use your car to make some extra bucks. You can shop and deliver the goods to nearby customers. Try Instacart for groceries or Postmates for food or other errands. You can set your own hours and choose your own tasks.

The Earning Potential: Instacart shoppers or delivery drivers earn between $5 and $10 for each job, plus tips. Postmates calculates earnings by delivery and rates vary by city across the country, but often each delivery is worth about $1.50 to $2, so the more you deliver, the more you earn.