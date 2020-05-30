Work

Survey Finds Parents Working from Home Now May Be More Productive Than People Without Kids

The survey also found that overall, people reported only a 1 percent change in productivity with working from home as opposed to at the office.
The Real Mom's Guide to Getting S*%t Done When Working From Home: 6 Hilariously Effective Ways to Buy You Time

In an effort to help you stay productive and sane(ish) during the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few playful tips that will make working from home with your kids just a little bit less stressful.
How to Stay Busy (And Sane) While Kids Are out of School for the Coronavirus

If your kids are suddenly home for an indefinite period of time due to COVID-19, your average day is no doubt looking very different right now. Take these tips from a teacher when it comes to keeping everyone calm, as well as learning on track.
How to Handle Coworkers Who Don't Get Pregnancy at All

There are plenty of rumors about pregnancy floating around in the workplace, but not all of them are true. Two corporate executives share tips for helping you set your colleagues straight.
How 'Wunderkin' Creator Grew Her Etsy Shop From Her Kitchen to Employ Moms Across the U.S.

After Hillary Denham handmade bows for her daughters, she wondered if they could sell. Five years later, her multi-million dollar company employs crafty moms across the country.
This Mom Wants to Make It Easier for Single Parents Like Her to Run for Office

After experiencing the difficulties of running for office as a working single parent firsthand, Congresswoman Katie Porter is shaking things up on Capitol Hill by introducing legislation that could tip the balance of representation in Congress.
How to Master Working From Home—While Under Quarantine With Kids

The spread of the coronavirus is forcing working parents into telecommute situations across the country. If you’re struggling to stay productive while working from home, these tips from full-time work-from-home moms may help.
10 Ways Moms Can Balance Work and Family

It's never easy being a mom trying to juggle a full-time job with a family life. Read on for tips on how you get closer to reaching an ideal work-life balance.
5 Ways to Make the Most of Weeknights With Your Kids

3 Signs It's Time to Stop Working When You're Pregnant

10 Moms Who Used Motherhood to Reinvent Their Careers

10 Things to Consider Before Going Back to School as a Parent

How Millennial Mothers Are Changing the Workplace

Young mothers are doing whatever it takes to thrive at work as they build families at home. If you’re struggling to balance ambition with parenthood, these insights may help.

We're Moms Working at the Border to Make Change: Here's How You Can Help

When news alerts started featuring kids separated from their parents on the southern border of the United States, these four Latina moms knew they had to do something. Now they tell you how you can help.
My Husband's Job Loss Helped Me Teach My Kids About Resilience

When my husband lost his job, it wasn’t easy to find the words to tell my kids that would make everything seem all right. Yet there was a valuable takeaway I almost missed during our family struggle.
Why Moms Are Pioneering the Marijuana Industry

There may still be a stigma around marijuana use across the country, but these mothers are blazing the way for women in the cannabis industry.
The Identity Crisis of the Stay-at-Home Parent When the Kids Go to School

Now that two of my three children are in school full time, I have more time for myself at home. Am I still a stay-at-home dad or something else?
I Was Laid Off For Being Pregnant

After announcing I was pregnant, my supervisor's boss began summoning me to his office for impromptu meetings where he referred to my pregnancy as “the problem."
I Was Bullied at Work for Being a Mom

Despite women having a louder voice across political, social and business spectrums, mom bullying in the workplace remains a significant issue. And yes, it's 2019.
The Rise of Co-Working Spaces Made for Moms

Working Mother of Three on Why Summer Feels Like 'Mom-Guilt Season': 'The Daily Hustle Prevails'

5 Things About Maternity Leave That Only Moms Know

Best Careers for Moms Who Want to Help Moms

A Point-by-Point Take-Down of the Viral Chart Pitting Working Mothers Against Stay-at-Home Moms

People Over 40 Shouldn't Work More Than 3 Days a Week, Study Says

Why I'm Going Back to Work Even Though I Get Paid Less Than Childcare Costs

I Thought Moms Stay Home So I Almost Didn't Have Kids

10 Work From Home Jobs Perfect for Moms

The Invisible Workload That Drags Women Down

8 Easy Ways to Bond With Your Baby as a Working Mom

What It's Really, Really Like to Be a SAHM

What Newborns Being Allowed on the Senate Floor Means for the Rest of Us Moms

5 Parent Entrepreneurs Who Built Brands to Boost Kids' Literacy Skills

Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real

How One Mom Raises Her Family on a Flower Farm

This Work-From-Home Mom Did the Math on the Reality of Work/Life Balance

Your 'Other' Baby: 9 Tips for Starting a Business as a New Mom

11 Perfect Side Hustles for Moms

5 Things You Need to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle

Bed Hair, Don't Care: 10 Ways to Win at Your Morning Routine as a Working Parent

Is Work-Life Balance for Moms Total BS?

Thinking About Selling From Home? Read This

Is It a Pyramid Scheme?

Is Selling Products from Home All It’s Cracked Up to Be?

