The Stay at Home Guide for Parents

Everything you need to thrive at home as a family.
By Editors of Parents.com
May 07, 2020

Families are spending more time at home together than ever before. The kitchen table has transformed into both the office and the classroom. The backyard hosts the kids' gym classes and adult workouts. Playdates and coffee dates happen in front of a computer—as do medical appointments and mental health care. It's a trying time for everyone, but no one is in it alone. Use this guide to inspire play, plan celebrations, maintain learning and work, and keep your sanity as we all get through this time together.

Play at Home

50 Ways to Get Through Coronavirus Cabin Fever
Use this list of creative activities for kids to create a jar of fun things to do at home—then pull them out when boredom strikes.
By Caylin Harris

Play is The Perfect Antidote to Anxiety in These Times
Kids worry just like adults do, but during the coronavirus pandemic their fears may be escalated. Experts explain how parents can help calm their anxious child through play.
By Kate Orson 

Craft at Home

Learn at Home

I'm a Mom and a Teacher, and I'm Struggling to Homeschool My Kids Just as Much as You Are
My experience as a preschool acting teacher hasn’t made homeschooling my three kids any easier. This is what a typical day looks like and why cutting myself some slack is key to surviving this crazy time.
By Holly Rizzuto Palker

Tips to Steal from a Homeschool Mom While School’s Closed for Coronavirus
I've homeschooled all three of my kids by choice for four years. Here is my advice on how to help your kids learn from home as their schools are shut down because of coronavirus.
By Sarah Bradley

Eat at Home

22 Ways to Make Cooking With Kids More Fun
Scared they’ll get hurt? Scared they'll get flour everywhere? Hate to waste food? Chefs, food bloggers, and nutritionists dish on how they train their kids in the kitchen—and keep it fun for everyone. 
By Karen Cicero

Celebrate at Home

Work at Home

How to Master Working From Home—While Under Quarantine With Kids
The spread of the coronavirus is forcing working parents into telecommute situations across the country. If you’re struggling to stay productive while working from home, these tips from full-time work-from-home moms may help.
By Brooke Lea Foster

Exercise at Home

Thrive at Home

7 Online Support Groups for Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic
Looking to connect with parents going through the pandemic just like you? These online support groups can be just the place to vent, get or give advice, or simply know you're not in this alone.
By Kristi Pahr 

