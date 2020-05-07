The Stay at Home Guide for Parents

Families are spending more time at home together than ever before. The kitchen table has transformed into both the office and the classroom. The backyard hosts the kids' gym classes and adult workouts. Playdates and coffee dates happen in front of a computer—as do medical appointments and mental health care. It's a trying time for everyone, but no one is in it alone. Use this guide to inspire play, plan celebrations, maintain learning and work, and keep your sanity as we all get through this time together.