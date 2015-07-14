Ever wish you could know your child's location all the time? Using GPS tracking, the "Find My Kids" app helps you keep track of and automatically locate your child with his phone or GPS watch. You'll receive notifications when your child enters/leaves regular places (like the house or school), if she presses the SOS button, or if her phone battery is low. You can also view the apps she uses in school, "listen" to her surroundings, and send loud notifications to her phone (very handy if she's lost it!). With this smart app, you won't have to worry if your child isn't answering her phone right away, or if she's far from home. (Free; IOS and Android. In-app purchases available.)