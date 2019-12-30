9 Apps That Will Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Image zoom EllenaZ/Getty Images

Whether you want to prioritize a self-care routine, investigate new avenues for child care, or get back on the spin bike or yoga mat in 2020, you probably already realize just how challenging it can be to keep any New Year's resolution. For instance, according to Strava, a social network for athletes that tracks runs and bike rides, most people who set fitness resolutions make it to January 17. That said, about 40% are successful at the six-month mark, according to John Norcross, a psychology professor at the University of Scranton.

Looking for a tech-savvy way to improve your chances for success? Here are several apps to help you turn a New Year's resolution into a lasting lifestyle change.

1. Cozi Family Organizer

Resolution its best for: Streamlining your family's routine in order to quiet the chaos

How it works: Cozi's a free app that helps coordinate and communicate everyone’s schedules and activities, track grocery lists, manage to do lists, plan ahead for dinner, and keep the whole family on the same page.

2. Strides

Resolution its best for: Anything that you requires tracking—from drinking more water to getting on track with a monthly budget

How it works: If you need a free app to break down a seemingly daunting goal into small, attainable action steps while tracking your progress, look no further than Strides, a which shows you targets, habits, averages, and milestones on any resolution. You can also customize when you want to be reminded to do something or receive encouraging notifications. It boasts over 150 templates, or you can create your own.

3. Stop, Breathe & Think

Resolution its best for: Cultivating mindfulness

How it works: Dedicated to helping kids, teens and young adults "build the emotional strength to tackle life’s ups and downs," Stop, Think Breathe is a free meditation app that has been touted as an awesome option for busy modern parents and their kids. The quick, user-friendly interface—brief meditations followed by short surveys to report how you’re feeling physically, mentally, and emotionally—can help you work toward any goals related to reducing anxiety, managing stress, and bolstering calm.

4. Reading List

Resolution its best for: Reading more

How it works: A free iOS app, Reading List helps you track and catalog the books you read. Users love it for its straightforward, intuitive design.

5. ShareTheMeal

Resolution its best for: Giving back

How it works: ShareTheMeal is an app created by the United Nations World Food Program that helps you fight world hunger. For only 50 cents a day, by opening the app and clicking contribute, you can feed a hungry child.

5. Flipboard

Resolution its best for: Staying informed

How it works: Flipboard was founded as one stop shop for finding stories from your favorite news sources, so you can get up to speed on everything political issues to technology trends to travel inspiration. By sharing your interests, editors and algorithms create "Smart Magazines" filled with content you'll want to dive into and share.

6. Nike+ Run Club

Resolution its best for: Moving more

How it works: Yes, it's a running app, but if your goal is to get in more steps or walk more, Nike+ Run Club works for that, too. Based on your goals and fitness level, the app will adapt its recommended training curriculum to better suit your progress. It also aims to keep you motivated by integrating with social apps like Facebook and allowing you to send a “shoutout” to a friend to help them stay motivated.

7. Momni

Image zoom Momni.com

Resolution its best for: Sneaking in more date nights or self-care routines

How it works: Described as the child care equivalent to Uber or Lyft, the Momni app uses "caresharing" technology. It's meant to help parents find other parents who can offer child care as quickly as they could find a ride. Jump on and you'll see "host" parents in your search area, as well as their hourly rate, availability, experience, number of children they can accommodate, the ages of the kids they have, photos of their home and family, and other pertinent information. The app also has filters so parents can find exactly what they're looking for, such as a host who has pets or kids around the same age.

8. Digit

Resolution its best for: Saving money

How it works: Whether you're stashing away for your kid's college fund or that anniversary trip to Mexico, Digit can help by analyzing your spending and automatically saving the ideal amount (anywhere between $5 to $50) to a safe account, in turn, helping you keep up with your savings goals.

9. MindBody

Resolution its best for: Finding new workouts or wellness sessions you love

How it works: The free mind-body fitness directory app Mindbody allows you to search within a set location range for fitness, wellness, and beauty spots around town. You can use it to discover a new nearby yoga studio, massage therapist, or acupuncturist. And it's perfect for busy parents who only have a set window to squeeze in a sweat or self-care session, thanks to its useful date and time filters.