4 Apps to Make You the Hostess with the Mostess
1. For Cocktail Hour
Select which ingredients you have on hand from a list of 1,000+ options, and the Mixology database will generate no-shopping-required recipes. Free; iTunes and Google Play
2. For the Pre-Party Checklist
Input the type of event and date, and Party & Event Planner Lite will create the perfect party-planning to-do list. It even has a beverage calculator, so the drinks won't run dry mid-dinner. Free; iTunes
3. For Last-Minute ErrandsNo time to go shopping? Postmates will send a courier to fetch just about anything in your city within the hour. Available in 100+ cities. Free app download, $5 and up for delivery, plus 9 percent service fee; iTunes and Google Play
4. For a No-Brainer Playlist
Set the mood with Google Play Music, which recommends curated playlists based on genre or activity. Try "Chardonnay Soiree" or "Punchbowl Pop." Free; iTunes and Google Play
Parents Magazine
