4 Apps to Make You the Hostess with the Mostess

Take the stress out of party planning with the aid of these handy helpers. 
October 04, 2015
Credit: Lukas Gojda/shutterstock.com

1. For Cocktail Hour

Select which ingredients you have on hand from a list of 1,000+ options, and the Mixology database will generate no-shopping-required recipes. Free; iTunes and Google Play 

2. For the Pre-Party Checklist

Input the type of event and date, and Party & Event Planner Lite will create the perfect party-planning to-do list. It even has a beverage calculator, so the drinks won't run dry mid-dinner. Free; iTunes 

3. For Last-Minute ErrandsNo time to go shopping? Postmates will send a courier to fetch just about anything in your city within the hour. Available in 100+ cities. Free app download, $5 and up for delivery, plus 9 percent service fee; iTunes and Google Play

4. For a No-Brainer Playlist 

Set the mood with Google Play Music, which recommends curated playlists based on genre or activity. Try "Chardonnay Soiree" or "Punchbowl Pop." Free; iTunes and Google Play 

