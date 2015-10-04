Take the stress out of party planning with the aid of these handy helpers.

4 Apps to Make You the Hostess with the Mostess

1. For Cocktail Hour

Select which ingredients you have on hand from a list of 1,000+ options, and the Mixology database will generate no-shopping-required recipes. Free; iTunes and Google Play

2. For the Pre-Party Checklist

Input the type of event and date, and Party & Event Planner Lite will create the perfect party-planning to-do list. It even has a beverage calculator, so the drinks won't run dry mid-dinner. Free; iTunes

3. For Last-Minute ErrandsNo time to go shopping? Postmates will send a courier to fetch just about anything in your city within the hour. Available in 100+ cities. Free app download, $5 and up for delivery, plus 9 percent service fee; iTunes and Google Play

4. For a No-Brainer Playlist