Must-Have Apps and More for Mom

Find the best apps, must-read blogs, and latest technology that make parenting easier--and more fun. Whether you're preparing for motherhood or trying to get organized, here's what you'll need.

Most Recent

9 Best Breastfeeding Apps for New Parents
Breastfeeding apps can help parents track feedings and manage their nursing schedule. Here are nine reliable options available for downloading today.
Clubhouse Became the Outlet I Needed as an Extrovert Mom This Pandemic
As an extrovert, I really missed my social life during the pandemic. I tried it all but it wasn't until I jumped on Clubhouse where I found the connection I needed. Here's why I think it could really benefit other moms—long as they set boundaries.
A Parents' Guide to Viral TikTok Dances
If you're the parent of a tween or teen, you already know TikTok is huge. We got the scoop on the app's viral dance challenges—and how you can recreate them yourself.
10 Coupon Apps to Download ASAP If You Have Kids
Whether you're picking up drugstore essentials or buying groceries for the week, these coupon apps will help you save a ton.
7 Meditation Apps Perfect for Parents
Life as a parent can be hectic and stressful. Find your calm with these seven meditation apps, which teach mindfulness for little or no cost.
9 Apps That Will Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions
From meditation exercises that promote calm to savings plans that make it simple to stash cash away for your kid's college fund, here's the technology that can help you stick to your resolutions in 2020.
More Must-Have Apps and More for Mom

Pampers Launches Lumi, An App and Monitor System That Syncs Up With Your Baby's Diapers
Lumi by Pampers helps you keep track of your baby’s daily development through interconnected sensor technology, apps and a video monitor.
New App ReplyASAP (Invented by a Dad!) Locks Kids' Phones Until They Message Their Parents Back
U.K. dad Nick Herbert says his invention ReplyASAP "was born out of personal frustrations with current messaging apps" when communicating with his son Ben.
7 Top-Rated Apps to Keep Your Children Safer
10 Ways Technology Can Make Back-to-School Easier
Starbucks' Geometric Rose Gold Tumbler Is a Stocking Stuffer Must This Holiday Season
20 Tech-Savvy Ways to Connect With Your Kid's Classroom

The 11 Best Apps and Tech Tools for Parents

It's tech to the rescue with these innovations that are making parents' lives easier (and even giving them more sleep!) Here are the 11 best apps for parents.

All Must-Have Apps and More for Mom

6 Ways to Track Santa This Holiday Season
How to Listen to Podcasts Like a Pro
5 Moms to Follow on Snapchat
Parents Best of the Web Awards
16 Parenting Podcasts You Shouldn't Miss Out On
9 Great Travel Apps
4 Apps to Make You the Hostess with the Mostess
Are All the Cool Moms Now on Snapchat?
New Project Mc² Dolls Aim to Inspire Girls to Explore Science and Math
This Shocking Video Will Make You Think Twice Before Checking Your Phone While Driving
11 Best Apps for Parents to Monitor Their Kids
Will You Go "Dark for Dinner" on June 14?
Do Half of All First Graders Really Have Cell Phones?
The Downside of Free Hotel Wi-Fi
Social Media Snooping: The Brave New World of High-Stakes Testing?
Following This Fourth-Grade Class on Twitter Will Make Your Day
5 Things I Didn't Know About Young Kids and Social Media
These Photos of #BoltBabies Will Make Your ENTIRE Day
Does Your Baby Need a Social Media Account? Ashton Kutcher Thinks So
How Twitter Can Help Shy and Introverted Kids in Class
Parents Readers Help Researchers
The Power of Social Media Helps Mother Heal
The Great Outdoors: Is There An App For That?
Made With Code: Why Teaching Code to Young Girls Matters
How to Protect Your Personal Information on Facebook
