Why can't my friends see they need a live-in nanny?
Q: My friends have busy lives and at least once a week ask me, my husband, and other friends to watch their kids because they want to go out together or have scheduled activities on the same night. Often they request child care last minute because "something came up". I think they need a live-in nanny because of their hectic and busy lives. I've tried talking to them but they come up with one lame excuse after another of why it might not work. Is there any way to convince them?
A: The short answer is that it sounds like it is time to stop trying to convince them because I doubt you'll have success. The truth of the matter is the even good people are likely to take the path of least resistance when it is available to them. What this means is that if there is any chance to convince them to hire live-in help, it will probably be when their friends start being less available to them as childcare. As long as high quality, low cost childcare is available o them on short notice, why hire someone? If you really want to send a message, you may have to start saying "no" and let your friends figure it out from there.
Answered by Jeff Palitz, MFT
