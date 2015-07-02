Why can't my friends see they need a live-in nanny?

A: The short answer is that it sounds like it is time to stop trying to convince them because I doubt you'll have success. The truth of the matter is the even good people are likely to take the path of least resistance when it is available to them. What this means is that if there is any chance to convince them to hire live-in help, it will probably be when their friends start being less available to them as childcare. As long as high quality, low cost childcare is available o them on short notice, why hire someone? If you really want to send a message, you may have to start saying "no" and let your friends figure it out from there.