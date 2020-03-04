Staying Close

There's no doubt about it: Your relationship is going to change once two become three. Try these tips for keeping your marriage going strong--and maybe even better than ever.

5 Ways to Help Your Partner Understand How You're Feeling
You want your significant other to understand how you’re feeling, but they seem to be allergic to your frustration. Here’s how to share emotions in a productive way.
7 Unexpected Benefits of Eating Together as a Family, According to Science
Sitting down for a family meal (and no, it doesn't necessarily have to be dinner) has resounding benefits for both kids and their parents.
Advice from a Marriage Counselor for Working Parents
When you've been apart since morning, reconnecting again is key to feeling happy with your relationship. Here are four lessons when it comes to the signals you should be sending your spouse after a long day of work.
Grateful Parents Celebrate Kids Going to College with Hilarious 'Empty Nest' Photoshoot
Though many of Vicky and Jeff Piper’s friends were worried how they would feel once their kids officially flew the coop, the couple would like everyone to know their “empty nest” is off to a great start!
4 Ways to Safeguard Your Relationship Through a Move
Figuring out what to spend, where to live, and what matters most about your future home is fraught with emotion. Here’s how you can manage the roller-coaster ride together.
One Mom’s Emotional Metaphor for Her Kids’ Last Summer at Home Is a Must-Read
Heather Duckworth’s viral Facebook post is accompanied by a photo of several pairs of shoes on the porch, a sign that her house is full for what could be the last time.
Why It's Okay to Be Needy in a Relationship With Your Significant Other
Just because you have children who demand constant attention doesn’t mean that you and your partner don’t deserve TLC too.
5 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are More Fun Than Dinner and a Movie
Couples share their real-life date night ideas to inspire your in-house hangout.
5 Ways to Rev Up Your Relationship Without a Date Night
Cheating During Pregnancy Is More Common Than You Think
Adorable 'Cosplay Parents' Dress Up Like All Your Favorite Disney & Marvel Characters
What Your Valentine's Day Date Night Should Be, Based on Your Sign

New Mom Includes Late Husband in Maternity Photos

Wow—these photos of a woman who lost her husband while she was pregnant will give you chills. See how she included her late husband in her maternity shoot.

Doing Nice Things for Your Spouse Benefits You, Even When They Don’t Notice, Science Says
3 Get-Closer Tips for Otherwise Happy Couples
John Krasinski Has Some Awesome Date-Night Advice
The Reason Many Couples Divorce May Surprise You
What's Up Moms Confess: I Can't Stand When My Husband...
8 Sweet Things Celeb Moms Have Said About Their Husbands As Fathers
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
Can Being Married Help You Fight Cancer?
The Top 7 Reasons Parents of Small Children Split Up
10 Ways to Weather the Aftermath of a Miscarriage... Together
Keeping Romance Alive Once Baby Arrives
Date Night: A Cheat Sheet
Division of Labor
"He Just Doesn't Understand"
Protect Your Relationship in a Bad Economy
Fall in Love With Your Partner All Over Again
Is Your Marriage Normal?
Are You Keeping Secrets from Your Husband?
Happy Parents, Happy Kids
Why You Should Love Your Husband, Faults and All
10 Ways to Squeeze Romance into Every Day
Moms Respond: How Do You Handle Your Mother-in-Law?
When New Dads Are Jealous of Baby
Staying Lovers While Raising Kids
