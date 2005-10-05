Minding Your Marriage

If tension between you and your spouse is up and satisfaction with your marriage is down, you are not alone. Many studies show that the stress involved in becoming parents can throw even the most solid marriages for a loop. As overjoyed as you may be about the birth of your baby, you or your spouse may also feel isolated, exhausted, incompetent, angry, and resentful about the way the event has changed your lives, and these emotions can chip away at marital happiness.