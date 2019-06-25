Sex & Marriage After Baby

It's hard to think about being intimate when you have all the minutiae of daily life swirling around in your head. Our tips will help you make time for sex and intimacy and put down your to-do list of grocery shopping and doctor appointments.

Society Shames Men For Earning Less: Here's How Not to Let It Affect Your Relationship

We all want to be successful, yet earning more than your partner can still stir up mixed emotions. Here’s how to make sure both of you feel valued.
It Took Trying for a Third Kid to Get Why Making Time for Sex Is So Important

Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she won't stop prioritizing intimacy with hubby Jason Biggs ever again.
I Had No Idea How Hard Marriage Would Be With Kids

“The closer we became with the kids, the further we seemed to drift from each other.”
The O-Shot: Why Moms Are Loving Orgasm Injections

After a friend told me she got an orgasm shot at her doctor’s office, I had to find out more about the procedure said to be boosting women’s sex drive.
Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: '3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start'

"Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!" the Counting On star writes.
A Dad's Guide to Sex After Baby

Everything changes after baby—including sex. Here are a few tips for dads to help get their partners in the mood for sex after pregnancy and childbirth.
Postpartum Sex: Is It Bad to Do It With Baby in the Room?

Should you do the deed with your baby around? An expert weighs in.
8 Surprising Truths About Sex After Birth

How long after birth can you have sex, and what will it feel like? Follow this postpartum guide for having comfortable and enjoyable sex after pregnancy.
Why My Children Will Always Come Second to My Marriage

Breastfeeding and Sex

If Sex Post-Kids Is the Last Thing on Your Mind, Watch This Hysterical Mom's Video

6 Tricks for Having More Sex After Kids

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on Why They Haven’t Had to Spice Up Their Sex Life After 12 Years

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sat down exclusively with PEOPLE for this week's cover story to talk about marriage, parenting and more.

How This Mom Finds Calm Moments in the Chaos of Day-to-Day Life

Check Out the Crazy-Detailed Shopping List This Wife Made For Her Husband

Fed Up With Fantasy Football? You'll Relate to This Mom's Wish for Her Own Fantasy Team

Relationship Troubles? Science Says Your Sleepless Nights Could Be to Blame

Should Men Be Praised for Cleaning? 'That's Inappropriate' Mom Sounds Off

Kristen Bell Rocks at Parenthood and Marriage—Again

3 Ways to Have Hotter Sex As a Parent

Mom's Hilarious Post Puts a Spotlight on the Difference Between Mom and Dad Hangovers

Mom Gets Real About What Goes Through Her Head After a Long Day

7 Celeb Parents Who've Gotten Brutally Honest About Marriage

Mom's So-True Post About 5 Stages of Love in a Marriage Just Might Save Your Relationship

This Dad Hacked Date Night and Won the Internet's Heart

This Texting Exchange About Mom's Girls' Night Out Is So Real It Hurts

Married Couples Are Having Less Sex & You Can Blame Netflix

Study Says It's The Cuddling, More Than the Sex, That Makes You Happy

5 Tips for Better Online Dating for Single Parents

Sex After Baby: Shocking Survey Finds 1 in 5 Parents Aren’t Getting Any

Salma Hayek Shares Hilarious (and Way Real) Advice for Balancing Motherhood and Marriage

Mom Blogger's Honest Post About Marriage Post-Kids Is Everything

3 Get-Closer Tips for Otherwise Happy Couples

See This Dad's Adorable Suprise Proposal Starring His 2-Year-Old Son

11 Ways Love and Marriage Change After Kids

What's Your Trick for Scoring Some Alone Time With Your Partner?

John Krasinski Has Some Awesome Date-Night Advice

Here's What the Real 'Love Your Spouse' Challenge Should Look Like

