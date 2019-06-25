Sex & Marriage After Baby

Society Shames Men For Earning Less: Here's How Not to Let It Affect Your Relationship
We all want to be successful, yet earning more than your partner can still stir up mixed emotions. Here’s how to make sure both of you feel valued.Read More
It Took Trying for a Third Kid to Get Why Making Time for Sex Is So Important
Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she won't stop prioritizing intimacy with hubby Jason Biggs ever again.Read More
I Had No Idea How Hard Marriage Would Be With Kids
“The closer we became with the kids, the further we seemed to drift from each other.”Read More
The O-Shot: Why Moms Are Loving Orgasm Injections
After a friend told me she got an orgasm shot at her doctor’s office, I had to find out more about the procedure said to be boosting women’s sex drive.Read More
Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: '3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start'
"Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!" the Counting On star writes.Read More
A Dad's Guide to Sex After Baby
Everything changes after baby—including sex. Here are a few tips for dads to help get their partners in the mood for sex after pregnancy and childbirth.Read More