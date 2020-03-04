Postpartum Birth Control

You haven't had to think about birth control for a long time. Now that you've had your baby, here's how to keep from getting pregnant again until you're ready.

Most Recent

This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home—But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
There are a few risks to removing an IUD at home, according to experts.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Sparked a Conversation About Birth Control and Blood Clots
In light of recent news about the J&J vaccine, people have been pointing out the rate of blood clots among people who take birth control. But can the two really be compared?
What You Need to Know Before Getting Your Tubes Tied
Tubal ligation, or getting your tubes tied, is an effective permanent form of birth control. But it's not the only option out there. Here's everything parents should know, including how the procedure works, what it costs, and side effects.
Everything You Need to Know About Emergency Contraception
Experts breakdown the need-to-know facts about emergency contraception effectiveness, timing, and side effects, plus offer guidance for moms when it comes to choosing the best option.
Should You Try a Natural Family Planning App for Birth Control?
More and more women are using natural family planning (NFP) apps to avoid pregnancy, and one is even approved by the FDA. Here's what you should know before you give this new technology a shot.
5 Natural Birth Control Methods and Why Moms Are Trying Them
We rounded up the most popular natural birth control methods and had the experts weigh in on how effective these alternative forms of contraception really are.
More Postpartum Birth Control

PSA: That Is NOT a Plan B Pill Inside Your Pregnancy Test
Teens have taken to social media wondering if some pregnancy test kits include the morning-after pill. File this as a complete myth that requires debunking, but parents should be aware.
Here's How the Plan B Pill Actually Works
Plan B One Step is the only form of emergency contraception available over-the-counter. Find out how it works, plus what side effects to expect and the cost of different Plan B pill options.
Birth Control Pills Recalled Because Women Could Be Taking Placebos and Possibly Get Pregnant
This Mom Thought Her IUD Fell Out—Until Doctors Found It In Her Abdomen 10 Years Later
Mom's Guide to Birth Control After Pregnancy
FDA Approves a Birth Control App as a Form of Contraception for the First Time

7 Reasons for a Late Period That Don't Mean You're Pregnant

A menstrual cycle that's off schedule doesn't always mean you're pregnant. Here are seven other reasons your period could be late.

All Postpartum Birth Control

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Drugs and Birth Control Pills: A Safe Combo?
The Best Postpartum Contraception Methods
A Mom's Guide to Birth Control
Q+A: Should We Consider Sterilization for Birth Control?
Birth Control After Baby
Contraception Confusion: What's Right for You?
Delayed Menstruation
Postpartum Birth Control: Birth Control & Breastfeeding
Withdrawal as Birth Control
8 Facts About Postpartum Birth Control
Breastfeeding-Friendly Birth Control
