10 Tips for a Happier Marriage

Image zoom

Struggling to feel the love? You’re not alone: Nearly one in five Americans say they’re unhappy with their current relationship, according to a recent eharmony poll. That doesn’t mean it’s time to throw in the towel, though. A successful marriage takes work and incorporating new habits for a happy marriage can turn things around—and fast.

Husband and wife pair of 15+ years, Johnny and Lara Fernandez, just so happen to both be relationship coaches, too. So we asked the Benicia, California-based couple to share their sage tips for how to have a happy marriage (or an even happier one).

10 Best Happy Marriage Tips