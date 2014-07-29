6 Ways to Make Mom Friends

"Don't wait around for some amazing mom to come up to you," says Samantha Ettus, mother of three and President of Mama Nation. "If you see someone you could connect with, go up to her. Remember that we're all in the same parenting boat and that other moms, no matter how together they may appear to be, are just as desirous of mom friendship as you are." So how do you break the ice? Compliment her! "Find something you like about her kid and tell her. Just make sure the compliment is sincere or it will come across as a vapid pick-up line," suggests Tara Mandy, publisher of StrollerTraffic.com and co-host of the Cribsie Awards.

Or find ways to engage children first. "Bring extra toys to the park. Kids gravitate toward balls, bubbles, and push toys. The more you have, the more kids (and moms) you attract. Get your kids to play together first and you will have broken the ice without even trying." Once the kids are playing, you can "play," too. Start with small talk -- ask the mom her child's name and age, and which neighborhood they live in. Commonalities help build a potential relationship. If you have a girl and the other mom has a boy, mention that you have a friend with a boy the same age and that everyone should get together. Don't let the moment pass without mentioning a playdate.