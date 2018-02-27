Making Mom Friends is Hard—These Apps and Online Communities Can Help

Even if you've easily connected with people your entire life, the second you have a baby, you might find yourself needing a new kind of companion. One who can share your struggles with diaper rash and pre-K enrollment, while still being your go-to person to text during The Bachelor and invite on shopping trips. Studies have shown that having friends is important to your mental health and physical wellbeing. Friends who are equally strapped for time know how to make even the shortest moments together meaningful.

If you're the first of your friends to get pregnant, or just haven't met your person yet in mommy-and-me, your new mom friend is out there with a little one of her own. Let these apps and sites make the introductions.

For new-in-town mamas: Peanut with new Peanut Pages

If you're struggling to make it out of the house to playgroups with your baby, download Peanut. You can use this app to start conversations with moms who live in your neighborhood, share your interests, and are at the same point in motherhood as you. Peanut works like your typical dating app—yep, you swipe through a selection of local moms, and if you match, you can start a texting conversation. Starting today, you can also share topics with or ask questions to the larger community on Peanut Pages. Using smart algorithms, Peanut Pages will show you content relevant to your motherhood experience. It's great to have a mom friend to text with during midnight feedings, but do take these relationships offline. It's important to get me-time with other adults, even if it's just 20 minutes at the local coffee shop.

For entrepreneurial mamas: Hey Mama

Click around on heymama.co and you'll find advice on how to side-hustle your way to success as a pregnant startup founder or career-driven mama. Then apply to join the members-only network to meet inspirational women who might even be your future company co-founder. This is the place for you if you're not looking for typical mommy & me-going mom friends. These ladies are looking for motivators who know what it's like to juggle motherhood and meetings and who is up for a call to catch-up on the latest VC news during your L.O.'s naptime. The membership doesn't come cheap, but for $350 a year, you can meet your entrepreneurial #momcrush and even set new #momgoals together.

For outgoing mamas: Meetup.com

Sign up for a local mom event on meetup.com, then hire a babysitter and get out of the house to start bonding. You'll need a little courage to meet strangers without the comfort of text conversations or digital introductions first. But the site has dedicated groups for all kinds of mothers—first-timers, single mamas, recently divorced moms, fitness loving moms, SAHMs—and some events have speakers like lifestyle coaches or let you participate in fun activities that match your interests from happy hour to yoga class. You can even join an event that helps you organize play dates—there's nothing better than finding a friend for you and a new bestie for your kiddo, too.