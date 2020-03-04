New Mom Friendship

Becoming a mom can leave you scrambling to keep up with friends -- or it can make them more indispensable than ever. Here's how friendships change and grow as you become a parent. Learn how you can become a better friend.

Most Recent

How Parents Can Decide Which Friends to Keep and Which to Cut Off
If summer was the easing-back-into-socializing phase, September is when things officially get real. Will regrouping with our friends be awkward? Are some rifts beyond repair? Perhaps this can be the start of deeper, more fulfilling bonds.
How to Make New Mom Friends During the Pandemic
The pandemic changed everything, including our friendships. Now new and seasoned mothers alike are missing support they once had at at time we need it most. Here's how to get it back.
My Virtual Mom Friends Saved Me From Postpartum Loneliness
When my son was born, I tried making new mom friends IRL, only to realize my tribe was one click away.
89-Year-Old Women Who Have Been Best Friends Since Age 11 Move to Same Elderly Home Together
"We're going to be friends in heaven," said Kathleen Saville.
Top 5 Mom Friend Problems—And How to Fix Them
Parenting is so much easier with good pals. Learn to overcome friendship hurdles and bond with women who get you.
Being the Target of Mom Gossip Hit Me Hard
My sons think I’m a goddess. The preschool mommies think I’m weird. Actress and New York Times best-selling author Jenny Mollen wonders how much she needs to care?
More New Mom Friendship

11 Strategies for Dating as a Single Mom
It's inevitable, folks—us single mamas are going to start dating again. This time, let's go in with some sage advice from other single parents who've dated with success.
Making Mom Friends is Hard—These Apps and Online Communities Can Help
Make the introductions online, then meet your new mom-BFF IRL.
Navigating Mom Cliques Is Just Like Middle School
Your Guide to Planning a Family Vacation with Friends
Things NOT to Say to Friends Who Don't Have Kids
Science Says You Need Mean Friends

We Love This Mom's Rant About the 'Fancy Moms' at the Bus Stop

Nicole Waters gets real about dealing with perfectly turned out Tennis Moms first thing in the morning.

All New Mom Friendship

16 Things Non-Parent Friends Just Don't Understand
When You Love Your Friend but Can't Stand Her Kid
5 Ways to Handle Friends with Different Parenting Styles
The 5 People I'm Thankful for This Year
6 Things to Do When Your BFF Has a Baby
Building a Mommy Support System
What I Never Expected About Making Mom Friends
How Joining a Rock Band Made Me a Better Mom
6 Ways to Make Mom Friends
When Your Husband Doesn't Like to Socialize
Playgroup Pitfalls
10 Things Not to Say to Your Childless Friends
How to Keep Your Friends Through Pregnancy and Parenthood
Making New-Mom Friends
Say the Right Thing
Girls' Night Out: Clothing Swap Party
The 5 Friends All Moms Need
"My Mommy Friend Always Cancels Plans"
Why Moms Need Friends
How to Break into Playground Cliques
The New Parent-to-Parent Bonding
Can Friendships Survive Parenthood?
Friendships: When You're the First to Have a Baby
Shy Parents Survival Guide
The Importance of Other Mommy Friends
