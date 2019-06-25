Relationships

It can be hard to maintain your relationships after you have kids. Learn easy ways to stay connected with old friends, the case for making new friends, and how to fan the flames of romance with your partner. (Yes, it's possible.)

Society Shames Men For Earning Less: Here's How Not to Let It Affect Your Relationship

We all want to be successful, yet earning more than your partner can still stir up mixed emotions. Here’s how to make sure both of you feel valued.
My Virtual Mom Friends Saved Me From Postpartum Loneliness

When my son was born, I tried making new mom friends IRL, only to realize my tribe was one click away.
This Is How to Speak to Your Spouse to Strengthen Your Marriage

Unconditional love doesn’t mean you get to say whatever you’re thinking. Treat each other just as considerately as you would a friend.
It Took Trying for a Third Kid to Get Why Making Time for Sex Is So Important

Parents columnist Jenny Mollen explains why she won't stop prioritizing intimacy with hubby Jason Biggs ever again.
10 Tips for a Happier Marriage

There’s a lot to love about this relationship advice.
Everything You Need to Know About Emergency Contraception

Experts breakdown the need-to-know facts about emergency contraception effectiveness, timing, and side effects, plus offer guidance for moms when it comes to choosing the best option.
Postpartum Sex: Is It Bad to Do It With Baby in the Room?

Should you do the deed with your baby around? An expert weighs in.
8 Surprising Truths About Sex After Birth

How long after birth can you have sex, and what will it feel like? Follow this postpartum guide for having comfortable and enjoyable sex after pregnancy.
Why People Who Marry Teachers End Up The Happiest

8 Marriage Issues You'll Face After Baby and How to Solve Them

PSA: That Is NOT a Plan B Pill Inside Your Pregnancy Test

Why My Children Will Always Come Second to My Marriage

89-Year-Old Women Who Have Been Best Friends Since Age 11 Move to Same Elderly Home Together

"We're going to be friends in heaven," said Kathleen Saville.

The O-Shot: Why Moms Are Loving Orgasm Injections

Here's How the Plan B Pill Actually Works

5 Ways to Help Your Partner Understand How You're Feeling

Top 5 Mom Friend Problems—And How to Fix Them

Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: '3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start'

How to Deal With Your Partner's Annoying Habits

Preschool 'Sweethearts' Who Were Separated at Age 5 Reunite and Fall in Love After 12 Years Apart

A Dad's Guide to Sex After Baby

An Age-by-Age Guide to Bonding With Your Child & Teenager

Being the Target of Mom Gossip Hit Me Hard

You're Married With Kids & Have a Crush? Here's What to Do

How — And Where — To Start Having Sex After Baby

Birth Control Pills Recalled Because Women Could Be Taking Placebos and Possibly Get Pregnant

This Mom Thought Her IUD Fell Out—Until Doctors Found It In Her Abdomen 10 Years Later

Mom-to-Be Considering Divorce After Husband Suggests Naming Their Baby After His Ex-Girlfriend

How to Fight Fair as a Couple

5 Ways to Improve Communication in Your Relationship

Advice from a Marriage Counselor for Working Parents

Mom's Guide to Birth Control After Pregnancy

Grateful Parents Celebrate Kids Going to College with Hilarious 'Empty Nest' Photoshoot

FDA Approves a Birth Control App as a Form of Contraception for the First Time

One Mom’s Emotional Metaphor for Her Kids’ Last Summer at Home Is a Must-Read

Why It’s Okay to Be Needy in a Relationship With Your Significant Other

This Facebook Group for Blind Moms Is a Game-Changer

5 Things You Can Do at Home That Are More Fun Than Dinner and a Movie

