This Kid-Friendly, Parent-Approved Fire HD Tablet Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Snag all four models of the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet on sale, with prices starting at $119.99.

By Maressa Brown
Published on July 12, 2022

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10" HD
Photo: Amazon

Not all screentime is created equal. Devices that are specifically designed for kids can benefit families and offer countless opportunities for children to learn, develop social skills, and explore the world. And right now, one of the top-rated tablets for kids, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, is up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Day.

The sale includes all versions of the device: the standalone Kids Pro Tablet, the tablet and Bluetooth headset combo, the tablet plus Bluetooth keyboard, and the tablet, headset, sleeve, and screen protector bundle. The discounts are exclusively for Prime members, but you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this and the thousands of deals available during the two-day sales event.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10" HD
Amazon

To buy: Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet, 32 GB, $119.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is designed for kids ages 6-12 and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which boasts over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, Spanish-language content, Audible books, educational apps, and games. The 10" HD tablet with 32GB is available in four designs: black, intergalactic, doodle, or sky blue.

With its 12 hours of battery life, a screen made with strengthened glass, a USB-C port for simple charging, and a plastic case with a grip coating and built-in kickstand, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is pretty much the definition of kid-friendly. What's more, when you snag it with the headset, sleeve, and screen protector, it will be practically immune to the tumbles that it will inevitably take.

Opportunities to learn via the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet abound. Apps like Kids Doodle and PBS Kids will foster your child's creativity and imagination. Plus, in addition to a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, the device includes access to a digital store in which kids can request apps and eBooks that parents can then approve and download. (That permission safeguard is essential to prevent unwanted purchases!)

The tablet has been touted as a "road trip lifesaver" by parents. Even those who aren't the most tech-savvy say the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is easy to set up and find "exactly what we were looking for," shared the parent of a 6-year-old. The reviewer also said that they like having the option to receive an email to approve purchases and downloads and being able to "slowly introduce [their son] to the internet." The tablet also allows children to communicate with family members and pre-approved contacts via the Alexa video calling app, "even though he doesn't have a phone," said the parent.

In general, the investment is a no-brainer for parents who want to give their children age-appropriate devices. As one Amazon reviewer put it, while their grandchild is happy with the tablet, their parents are even happier "now that their devices are no longer being 'borrowed.'" And because the tablet is specifically designed for children, safety features are top-notch, shared a parent who said, "the parental controls are easy and I can pick and choose which ones he can use."

Whether you prefer the standalone tablet or the complete bundle, now is the perfect time to snag the kid-friendly and parent-approved Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. At 40% off, this deal is likely to sell out quickly.

