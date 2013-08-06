Preparing Kids for Natural Disasters

Recently, natural disasters like the California wildfires, Floridian tropical storms, and tornadoes in the Southeast have made huge headlines. Although you probably try to keep your children away from the news when events like these happen, they're bound to hear about it and start to worry. Taking steps to prepare kids for natural disasters can help reduce their anxiety when severe weather occurs in your area.

Give the Facts

Depending on your child's age, they might know that hurricanes and tornadoes can cause serious damage and hurt people, but they may not understand what actually happens during these events or what causes them. Don't worry—you shouldn't sit them down for a two-hour meteorology lesson. But parents should teach kids about two types of disasters that could affect the home: an evacuation emergency, such as a fire, and a shelter-in-place emergency, such as a tornado, says Paul Purcell, author of Disaster Prep 101.

The fire emergency is a smart starting point for the discussion because both natural disasters and non-weather-related issues can cause fire. Choose the other emergency by determining which is likely to occur in your area. Once you feel your child is ready, you can teach them about other natural disasters.

Offer Comfort

It's natural for kids to fear these events. Obviously, you should try to reassure your child, but don't say there's no reason to be afraid or that the disaster won't happen in your area. This can sound dismissive of your child's feelings, and it's not good to make promises about situations you can't control. Instead, let your kid know it's OK to be scared, then be honest about the situation. "Even for kids as young as age 5, you could say, 'Sometimes these things do happen. It's very rare, but not impossible. Here's what we will do to get through it,'" says Kate Roberts, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist specializing in school psychology.

Create a Family Disaster Plan

Gather your kids and, along with your partner, explain the importance of preparation. Talk about disasters your family is most at risk for, how to prepare for each danger, and how to respond if it occurs. Then create an evacuation plan that includes two outside meeting places in case your family members are separated. One spot should be right outside your home, maybe near the mailbox. The other should be outside the neighborhood—at the library, for instance, or in front of the police station—in case you can't return home. You also need a shelter-in-place plan. Choose a room with the fewest windows and doors to designate as the safe room.

Another important part of disaster preparedness is communication. In an easily accessible place, keep a list of emergency services numbers and the cell phone, school, and work numbers for all household members. Try using FEMA's downloadable Family Emergency Plan as a guideline.

Other considerations during emergency planning can be the care of pets, how to turn off utilities, and the disaster plans of your child's school and your workplace.

Prepare a Disaster Kit

No disaster plan is complete without supplies. Allow your child to help you gather the gear; this will reassure them that you're prepared, and they will feel good about doing their part to protect the family.

Your kit should include: nonperishable foods, water, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a manual can opener, cash, copies of personal identification, matches, a cell phone and charger, and an extra set of keys. Depending on your family's needs, you may also need diapers, formula, prescription medications, and other essentials.

Purcell recommends adding your child's favorite snacks, as well as a couple of coloring books or other small hobbies they enjoy. Making the day after the disaster similar to the day before the disaster helps kids have a sense of normalcy during a distressing time, Purcell says.

Do Disaster Drills

Just as your child practices fire drills at school, disaster drills at home can help review what to do during a crisis. First, model the drill for your children and then have them participate. Depending on which drill you're practicing, you should teach your kids how to warn others of the danger, how to escape from the home, where to meet after escaping, where to "shelter" inside the home, how to contact emergency personnel, and what steps to take after the incident. Practice drills regularly, and as your kids get the hang of them, pick up speed to simulate the sense of urgency during a true emergency.

Monitor Exposure to Media Coverage