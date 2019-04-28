The Most Popular Pet Names Are Royal, Thanks to Meghan and Harry’s Baby

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

April 28, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making nonstop headlines, as the entire globe waits with bated breath for the arrival of the royal baby. Ever since the couple announced that they're expecting their first child, everyone from bookmakers to gossip columnists have their hands full with chatter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little one. Looks like the news has also captured the imaginations of pet owners who are gravitating to royal-inspired names for their cats and dogs, according to Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, the #1 customer-rated provider of insurance for dogs and cats. The company recently searched their database of over 380,000 pets and found an eyebrow-raisingly high number of pups and kitties with regal flair.

According to their findings, here are the stats on the noble and royal title names given to beloved pets.

Noble Names:

Henry - 976 (94 cats; 882 dogs)

George - 597 (119 cats; 478 dogs)

Harry - 328 (52 cats; 276 dogs)

Louis - 300 (40 cats; 260 dogs)

Cleopatra - 82 (25 cats; 57 dogs)

Napoleon - 66 (16 cats; 50 dogs)

William - 62 (18 cats; 44 dogs)

Albert - 58 (10 cats; 48 dogs)

Josephine - 42 (12 cats; 30 dogs)

Elizabeth - 33 (7 cats; 26 dogs)

Victoria - 27 (7 cats; 20 dogs)

Diana - 23 (9 cats; 14 dogs)

Anastasia - 23 (12 cats; 11 dogs)

Gustav - 23 (6 cats; 17 dogs)

Nefertiti - 5 (3 cats; 2 dogs)

Markle – 3 (2 dogs; 1 cat)

Gustaf - 2 (dogs)

Tutankhamun - 1 (cat)

Marie-Antoinette - 1 cat; Siamese (Additionally, Marie - 30 [20 cats; 10 dogs])

Royal titles as names:

Duke - 1,069 (36 cats; 1033 dogs)

Lady - 413 (31 cats; 382 dogs)

Prince - 320 (59 cats; 251 dogs)

Princess - 268 (59 cats; 209 dogs)

King - 189 (17 cats; 172 dogs)

Caesar - 123 (19 cats; 104 dogs)

Duchess - 105 (14 cats; 91 dogs)

Baron - 92 (8 cats; 84 dogs)

Kaiser - 84 (2 cats; 82 dogs)

Earl - 42 (12 cats; 30 dogs)

Royal - 28 (3 cats; 25 dogs)

Queen - 21 (3 cats; 18 dogs)

Knight - 20 (3 cats; 17 dogs)

Khan - 16 (all dogs)

Pharoah - 16 (5 cats; 11 dogs)

Czar - 7 (2 cats; 5 dogs)

Lord - 3 (all dogs)

Tsarina - 1 (dog)

Looks like pet parents everywhere have been celebrating their royal fur babies. Cheers to that!