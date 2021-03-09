8 Pretty Pet Decor to Add to Your Family Home
Our editors found eight products that your pet will love—and will look amazing in your family's home.
Dish It Out
For the pet that likes to play with its food, the Wild One Bowls have silicone bases to ensure they’ll stay steady during even the rowdiest of chow times. They can be personalized (with emojis too).
Sweet Dreams
Larger pooches will love the roomy plushness of the Design Dua Bear Dog Bed, while pet parents will adore the fetching basket that’s handwoven by artisans in Ghana.
Space Saver
Store less-than-appealing chew toys and such in these Rivet Modern Tall Geometric Wire Baskets that keep things contained gorgeously.
Fine Dining
Serve up daily meals on the wipeable Brklz Bon Appetit Food Mat. Protecting your floor has never been cuter.
Pampurr-ing
The Pawsome Couture Calming Pet Bed is like an ultra-cushy beanbag chair. The raised rim is what gives this a cocoon feel, soothing anxious animals right to sleep.
Cat-scratch Fever
Save your surfaces with the height adjustable Alpha Paw ScratchyRamp 2.0, designed to groom long claws without tipping. The feline-enticing carpet panel is replaceable once it’s worn out.
Double Duty
Keep kitty litter on the down-low with the Unipaws Litter Box Enclosure. It masquerades as a bench, an end table, or a nightstand.
Sneaky Snacks
If flashy food packaging is ruining your feng shui, the Waggo Dipped Color Ceramic Dog Treat Jar will neaten things up without sacrificing your interior aesthetic.