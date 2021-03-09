8 Pretty Pet Decor to Add to Your Family Home

By Cassie Hurwitz
March 09, 2021
Credit: Art: Jillian Sellers.

Our editors found eight products that your pet will love—and will look amazing in your family's home.

Dish It Out

Credit: Courtesy of Wild One
For the pet that likes to play with its food, the Wild One Bowls have silicone bases to ensure they’ll stay steady during even the rowdiest of chow times. They can be personalized (with emojis too).

Sweet Dreams

Credit: Courtesy of Design Dua
Larger pooches will love the roomy plushness of the Design Dua Bear Dog Bed, while pet parents will adore the fetching basket that’s handwoven by artisans in Ghana. 

Space Saver

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Store less-than-appealing chew toys and such in these Rivet Modern Tall Geometric Wire Baskets that keep things contained gorgeously. 

Fine Dining

Credit: Courtesy of Brklz
Serve up daily meals on the wipeable Brklz Bon Appetit Food Mat. Protecting your floor has never been cuter. 

Pampurr-ing

Credit: Courtesy of Pawsome Couture
The Pawsome Couture Calming Pet Bed is like an ultra-cushy beanbag chair. The raised rim is what gives this a cocoon feel, soothing anxious animals right to sleep. 

Cat-scratch Fever

Credit: Courtesy of Alpha Paws
Save your surfaces with the height adjustable Alpha Paw ScratchyRamp 2.0, designed to groom long claws without tipping. The feline-enticing carpet panel is replaceable once it’s worn out. 

Double Duty

Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair
Keep kitty litter on the down-low with the Unipaws Litter Box Enclosure. It masquerades as a bench, an end table, or a nightstand. 

Sneaky Snacks

Credit: Courtesy of Waggo
If flashy food packaging is ruining your feng shui, the Waggo Dipped Color Ceramic Dog Treat Jar will neaten things up without sacrificing your interior aesthetic. 

