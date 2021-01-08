6 Best Pet Toys for Kids
We found dynamic toys for dogs and cats to engage your fur babies and your human babies at the same time.
Canine Olympics
Your kids can coach their pooch to jump, go through a tunnel, and weave through the poles of the ZipZoom Beginner Dog Agility Training Obstacle Course from Outward Hound, giving themselves a workout in the process.
What A Kick
Kids who are too young to throw far can have fun using their feet to send sailing the Kick Fetch Ball from Chuckit! for their fur sibling to chase down.
Dancing Cat
When your child waves the wand of this Fabric Teaser Cat Toy from Frisco, the undulating ribbon will have your feline on its hind legs and swatting like some kind of modern dancer.
Squirrel!
Dogs are nutty for the Hide a Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle from Outward Hound. Your kiddo tucks the plush animals into the log, then throws it to Fido to root them out. The thrill of the hunt never gets old.
Mystery Prey
Cats go bonkers for objects that move in unexpected ways. Yours will pursue Thin Colorful Springs from Ethical Pet, especially if your kid flicks one first.
Round And Round
If your kid starts a ball rolling on the Tower of Tracks Cat Toy from Petstages, it’s hard for a kitty to resist smacking it back the other way. Get all three tracks going and a cat goes wild.