Pets & Kids

Why It Was Important to Tell My Kids the Truth About Their Pet Dying
It was difficult and extremely painful, but we told the truth—our pet didn’t run away, he died.Read More
Dog Dies After Heroically Saving Family from a Gunman at a Child's Birthday Party
The dog, along with three relatives were shot at a child's birthday party in Houston, Texas.Read More
Thousands Sign Petition to Save a Husky's Life After the Dog Bit Off the Hand of a 4-Year-Old Boy
After one of the dogs bit off a Utah 4-year-old's hand, the animals were taken by Davis County Animal County Control and have been quarantined.Read More
Want to Protect Your Kids from Allergies? Study Says Get a Dog... or Two
The study found, out of the children surveyed, those with five or more pets have no reported allergies.Read More
These Children’s Hospital Therapy Dogs Are Everything We Need In The World Right Now
Meet furry friends who cheer up kids at Parents' Top Children’s Hospitals for Innovation. Some dogs even have their own employee badge!Read More
10 Tips for Bringing Your New Pet Home
Bringing home your first dog or cat is a big deal. And while your family’s life is about to change in the best way, challenges await. Use these strategies to make the transition as easy as possible.Read More