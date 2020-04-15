Popular Girl Dog Names to Consider for Your New Pup
See what's trending when it comes to names for girl dogs, plus get tips for picking the best one for your family's new female puppy.
It can be hard enough to pick a baby name for your human kiddo—but when you have all kinds of adorable potential girl dog names at your disposal (hello, Fluffernutter and Biscuit), it can be nearly impossible to make the call. So what should you pick?
You could start with the top dog names in the country, as gathered by the American Kennel Club—many of which would work just fine for your baby, too. In fact, the top girl dog name—Emma—also happens to be the top girl name in the country. And the "ee" ending sound is also uberpopular, with most of the names in the top 10 dog names sporting it—Coco, the number 5 girl dog name in the country, is the only outlier.
Top 10 Girl Dog Names
- Emma
- Lucy
- Sadie
- Millie
- Coco
- Maggie
- Molly
- Lilly
- Daisy
- Bailey
Looking past the top 10 and into the top 100 girl dog names, 62 had that ending "ee" sound, and just like with standard baby names, pop culture, food trends, and even our elders have had an influence on people's picks. In the top 100 options, here are some more fun names you'll find:
Disney Girl Dog Names
- Nala (a la the Lion King)
- Lady (like Lady and the Tramp)
- Hannah (Montana!)
- Jasmine (from Aladdin)
- Minnie (as in Mouse, of course)
Human Girl Dog Names
- Bella
- Chloe
- Zoe
- Ella
- Mia
- Sophie
Food-Inspired Girl Dog Names
- Cocoa
- Cookie
- Ginger
- Honey
- Mocha
- Olive
- Peanut
- Pepper
- Brandy
- Sugar
Old-Fashioned Girl Dog Names
- Trixie
- Roxy
- Stella
- Gigi
- Dixie
Unique Girl Dog Names
- Pebbles
- Baby
- Lucky
- Shadow
- Sassy
If you're looking for the optimal name for your dog, the AKC recommends that you keep it short (no more than two syllables), avoid names that sound too much like commands (no Kit, which sounds like Sit, or Poe, which sounds like No) and keep the other names in the family in mind to avoid choosing a pair of monikers that are too similar. (And as the parent of a daughter named Maggie and a dog named Matty, I can attest to the challenges that creates!)
And of course, avoid naming your puppy Nikki if you also have a sister-in-law named Nikki—even if she's a dog lover, she might take offense.
