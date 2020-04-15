Popular Girl Dog Names to Consider for Your New Pup

Image zoom Kymberlie Dozois Photography/Getty Images

It can be hard enough to pick a baby name for your human kiddo—but when you have all kinds of adorable potential girl dog names at your disposal (hello, Fluffernutter and Biscuit), it can be nearly impossible to make the call. So what should you pick?

You could start with the top dog names in the country, as gathered by the American Kennel Club—many of which would work just fine for your baby, too. In fact, the top girl dog name—Emma—also happens to be the top girl name in the country. And the "ee" ending sound is also uberpopular, with most of the names in the top 10 dog names sporting it—Coco, the number 5 girl dog name in the country, is the only outlier.

Top 10 Girl Dog Names

Emma Lucy Sadie Millie Coco Maggie Molly Lilly Daisy Bailey

Looking past the top 10 and into the top 100 girl dog names, 62 had that ending "ee" sound, and just like with standard baby names, pop culture, food trends, and even our elders have had an influence on people's picks. In the top 100 options, here are some more fun names you'll find:

Disney Girl Dog Names

Nala (a la the Lion King)

Lady (like Lady and the Tramp)

Hannah (Montana!)

Jasmine (from Aladdin)

Minnie (as in Mouse, of course)

Human Girl Dog Names

Bella

Chloe

Zoe

Ella

Mia

Sophie

Food-Inspired Girl Dog Names

Cocoa

Cookie

Ginger

Honey

Mocha

Olive

Peanut

Pepper

Brandy

Sugar

Old-Fashioned Girl Dog Names

Trixie

Roxy

Stella

Gigi

Dixie

Unique Girl Dog Names

Pebbles

Baby

Lucky

Shadow

Sassy

If you're looking for the optimal name for your dog, the AKC recommends that you keep it short (no more than two syllables), avoid names that sound too much like commands (no Kit, which sounds like Sit, or Poe, which sounds like No) and keep the other names in the family in mind to avoid choosing a pair of monikers that are too similar. (And as the parent of a daughter named Maggie and a dog named Matty, I can attest to the challenges that creates!)

And of course, avoid naming your puppy Nikki if you also have a sister-in-law named Nikki—even if she's a dog lover, she might take offense.