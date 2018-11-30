18 Cute Kids and Their Pets

Corey, 6, with his snow-leopard gecko, Raquel, 5

1. We thought she was a boy for a long time.

2. I named her after my mom’s best friend.

3. When she’s scared or sick, she changes color.

4. I don’t know her real birthday, but I think it’s June 3 because my birthday is June 1 and my mom’s is June 2.

5. I like to play games with her, like trying to run faster than her.

6. We have another gecko. Her name is Shaquel because it rhymes with Raquel.