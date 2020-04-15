Popular Boy Dog Names to Consider for Your New Pup

Image zoom Rachel Gagnon/EyeEm/Getty Images

Dog parents seem to take a cue from their human parent counterparts, and pick some of the most popular boy names as dog names, according to the American Kennel Club. That's why you'll see chart-topping names like Jackson, Charlie, Henry, Leo, Jax, George, and Max in the top 100 boy dog names—and the top boy baby names, too.

Foodie names are super popular for girl dogs, but you'll only find a couple sprinkled on the boys' side—Oreo and Peanut. And there are a few names that are popular for both boy and girl dogs, including Bailey, Lucky, Shadow, Scout, Marley, Harley, and Coco—making them a great pick for expectant pet parents who are still trying to determine if they're going to adopt a boy or girl puppy.

In the top 100 options, here are some more fun boy dog names you'll find:

Strong Boy Dog Names

Brutus

Bear

Boomer

Bandit

Diesel

Champ

Gunner

Spike

Tank

Harley

Thor

Cute Boy Dog Names

Sparky

Scooter

Gizmo

Teddy

Ziggy

Buddy

Buster

Bubba

Star Wars Boy Dog Names

Vader

Yoda

Luke

Finn

What should you consider when you're picking a boy dog name? The AKC recommends picking a name with strong consonants and no more than two syllables, to help your dog to pick out his name when you're giving commands. Also, avoid using names that might confuse your dog—like a name that's similar to another name in your family (so don't name your dog Sam if your name is Pam!), or similar to commands (i.e. Kit sounds a whole lot like "Sit.") That'll help your new puppy follow your lead and perk up his ears whenever you call his name.