Pets & Babies

How can you prepare your pet for baby's arrival? Our tips help you introduce your pet and keep your baby safe from your dog or cat. Plus: Best-bet breeds to consider if you're thinking of getting a new pet.

Most Recent

Having Pets Won't Make Your Kids Healthier—But There Are Still Benefits

Having Pets Won't Make Your Kids Healthier—But There Are Still Benefits

Pets may not necessarily improve our physical or mental health, but what's wrong with spending time with someone cute and cuddly?
Read More
Watch: Dog's Adorable and Hilarious Attempts to Steal Attention Away From New Baby

Watch: Dog's Adorable and Hilarious Attempts to Steal Attention Away From New Baby

This video captures the moment a dog realizes he's not the baby of the family anymore, and his attempts to steal the attention away from his newborn sibling.
Read More
You Have to See These Photos of a Baby Spooning With His Rescue Pup

You Have to See These Photos of a Baby Spooning With His Rescue Pup

We're big fans of this mama's Instagram feed starring her baby boy and his rescue dog, who love to nap together.
Read More
Baby and Beagle Have Best Meet-Cute Ever

Baby and Beagle Have Best Meet-Cute Ever

Need a dose of cuteness? Then this baby-meeting-a-beagle video is for you.
Read More
10 Things Babies and Puppies Have in Common

10 Things Babies and Puppies Have in Common

If you're thinking about adding a furry friend to your family—or your child is begging for one—you may end up having déja vu.
Read More
How to Introduce Dogs and Babies

How to Introduce Dogs and Babies

The key to having your dog and baby get along? Planning ahead! Follow our step-by-step guide for introducing your pet to your newborn, starting with things you can do to help the transition while you're pregnant.
Read More

More Pets & Babies

Pet Peeves: Jealous of the Baby

Pet Peeves: Jealous of the Baby

Your dog or cat is probably going to be jealous of the new baby. Here's how to create a peaceable kingdom.
Read More
How a Baby Changes Your Pet's Life: Frequently Asked Questions

How a Baby Changes Your Pet's Life: Frequently Asked Questions

What to expect from your pet after baby arrives.
Read More
Preparing Your Pet for Baby's Arrival

Preparing Your Pet for Baby's Arrival

Read More
Building a Relationship Between Pet and Baby

Building a Relationship Between Pet and Baby

Read More
How to Keep Your Kid Safe Around Dogs That Bite

How to Keep Your Kid Safe Around Dogs That Bite

Read More
8 Basic Guidelines on Pet Safety

8 Basic Guidelines on Pet Safety

Read More

Introducing Pet to Baby

We've sniffed out the best tips to help your dog or cat get used to the newest member of your family.

All Pets & Babies

When Baby Teases the Family Dog

When Baby Teases the Family Dog

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com