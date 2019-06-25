Pets

A pet has a special place in your family. Here's how to introduce your dog or cat to a new baby. Plus: Popular pet names to consider for your next pet.

Most Recent

Hero Pit Bull Protects Young Lost Owner Until the Child Is Found by Police: 'Give That Dog a Bone'

Buddy the pit bull helped police locate a missing 3-year-old boy who had wandered into the woods.
Your Pet Could Be in the Iconic Cadbury Egg Commercial—Here’s How to Apply

Cadbury will also donate $10,000 to the ASPCA.
Puppies from Pet Stores Could Be Making People Sick, According to the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning pet owners that some pups may be carrying a bacteria that's commonly associated with food poisoning.
When Dogs Paw You, They Could Be Trying to Express How Much They Love You

If your dog starts pawing you while you’re already showing them some love, it could be their way of returning the favor
Adorable German Shepherd with Dwarfism Will Stay Puppy-Sized Forever

The pet's owner said he "loves jumping around and playing with his ball and squeaky toys."
Why It Was Important to Tell My Kids the Truth About Their Pet Dying

It was difficult and extremely painful, but we told the truth—our pet didn’t run away, he died.
More Pets

Unique Dog Names We Love

Your other baby needs a name, too. Here's our guide to dog monikers beyond Fido and Sadie.
6 Best Small Pets to Consider for Your Child

Don't have space for a big pet? Don't worry. There are still plenty of friendly palm-sized options your child will love.
Pet Peeves: Jealous of the Baby

The Most Popular Dog Names of 2018

The Benefits of Pets

How a Baby Changes Your Pet's Life: Frequently Asked Questions

Woman Opens Her Home in the Bahamas to 97 Rescue Dogs to Protect Them from Hurricane Dorian

Chella Phillips' dog refuge, The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, has cared for nearly 1,000 animals since opening four years ago.

All Pets

'Bright and Active' Baby Sloth Born at New England Zoo

The Calming Power of Dogs

Mother and Daughter Attacked by Exotic Cat After Animal Escapes from an Illinois Home

Rhino Mom Endures 488-Day Pregnancy to Give Birth to 123-Pound Baby At Buffalo Zoo

These Mermaid Life Jackets On Amazon Will Turn Your Dog into a Fabulous, Fearless Swimmer

'Famous' North Carolina 'Zombie' Snake Species Likes to Play Dead Before Striking Repeatedly

April the Giraffe Going on Birth Control Several Months After Giving Birth to Fifth Calf

New York Could Become the First State to Ban Pet Owners from Declawing Their Cats

Science Says Being a Cat Lady Is Good for Your Health

George H. W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Pays Tribute to the Former President on Memorial Day

This Movie Theater Lets You Bring Your Dog — and Offers Bottomless Wine!

Mother Duck Parades Her Babies Through a New York Hospital Which She Does Once a Year, Every Year

The Most Popular Pet Names Are Royal, Thanks to Meghan and Harry’s Baby

New Study Shows Cats Can Recognize Their Names, Choose to Ignore Owners

Purina Issues Recall After “Rubber Choking Hazards” Reportedly Found in Cat Food

8 More Kinds of Dog Food Recalled for Potentially Toxic Vitamin D Levels

North Carolina Bulldog Crowned Cadbury's Newest “Bunny”

Dog Dies After Heroically Saving Family from a Gunman at a Child's Birthday Party

Animal Shelter Adoption: What Families Need to Know

Thousands Sign Petition to Save a Husky's Life After the Dog Bit Off the Hand of a 4-Year-Old Boy

Cats Mirror the Personalities of Their Owners, According to New Research

Puppy Found with Rubber Bands Tied Around Paws Back on His Feet Thanks to Love and Lasers

Service Known as the AMBER Alert for Pets Has Reunited Over 350,000 Animals With Their Families

Plano, Texas Opens First Dog-Friendly Movie Theater

Want to Protect Your Kids from Allergies? Study Says Get a Dog... or Two

