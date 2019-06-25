Hero Pit Bull Protects Young Lost Owner Until the Child Is Found by Police: 'Give That Dog a Bone'
Buddy the pit bull helped police locate a missing 3-year-old boy who had wandered into the woods.Read More
Your Pet Could Be in the Iconic Cadbury Egg Commercial—Here’s How to Apply
Cadbury will also donate $10,000 to the ASPCA.Read More
Puppies from Pet Stores Could Be Making People Sick, According to the CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning pet owners that some pups may be carrying a bacteria that's commonly associated with food poisoning.Read More
When Dogs Paw You, They Could Be Trying to Express How Much They Love You
If your dog starts pawing you while you’re already showing them some love, it could be their way of returning the favorRead More
Adorable German Shepherd with Dwarfism Will Stay Puppy-Sized Forever
The pet's owner said he "loves jumping around and playing with his ball and squeaky toys."Read More
Why It Was Important to Tell My Kids the Truth About Their Pet Dying
It was difficult and extremely painful, but we told the truth—our pet didn’t run away, he died.Read More