Let's Volunteer: Family Philanthropy

Making time to do volunteer work is important, but it's always hard to find the time. The easiest way to make it a priority is to get your child involved -- you'll bond as you help out in the community. If you already have a cause that your family cares about, find a way to include your child. He can help you plant trees in a local park or hand out water at a 5K race. If your child has a talent or an interest, brainstorm a way to use it: Could her dance class perform their routine at the nursing home? Thinking small can also have a big impact: Walking your elderly neighbor's dog will make a difference in his life. Through volunteering, your child will learn an important lesson about helping others.